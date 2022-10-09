Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web

Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details! The embers of Inferno have been reignited, as Chasm and the Goblin Queen begin their attack.



The sun is setting, dusk approaches. Who will be caught in the Dark Web? 🕸️ #MarvelNYCC pic.twitter.com/rTc1bzi4WN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 8, 2022

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 (Photo: MARVEL) AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ED McGUINNESS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 1/25



DARK WEB will unfold in the pages of Zeb Wells' run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, where he'll be joined by superstar artist Ed McGuinness for the duration of the story arc. In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 and #18, Peter Parker is reeling from the opening battles of DARK WEB and now finds himself in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?



As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren't enough... Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues' gallery! Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?! prevnext

GOLD GOBLIN #3 (Photo: MARVEL) GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by LAN MEDINA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 1/4



Fighting his inner demons, Norman Osborn attempts a fresh start as a super hero in Chris Cantwell and Lan Medina's thought-provoking GOLD GOBLIN limited series. In GOLD GOBLIN #3, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins after battling Chasm as Queen Goblin makes her terrifying return! prevnext

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #2 (Photo: MARVEL) MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #2

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by VINCENZO CARRATU

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On Sale 1/11



Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN in Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu's MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #2. As if that wasn't bad enough, they're also keeping secrets from one another! Somehow, MJ's got powers and there's a new (old) man in Felicia's life – and if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER! prevnext

VENOM #15 (Photo: MARVEL) VENOM #15

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 1/18



Dark Web will also leave a profound impact on Al Ewing, Ram V., and Bryan Hitch's hit run on Venom. In VENOM #15, Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, but Bedlam has come calling again – looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand... (And it isn't Spider-Man!) prevnext

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2 (Photo: MARVEL)

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 1/11



Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with Chasm himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor, in DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2 by Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she's left with no choice but to call on Miles Morales for a helping hand! prevnext

DARK WEB: X-MEN #3 (Photo: MARVEL) DARK WEB: X-MEN #3

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by ROD REIS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 1/18



And Madelyne Pryor's complex place within the Summers family results in a dramatic confrontation that will go down in X-Men history in Gerry Duggan and Rod Reis' DARK WEB: X-MEN #3! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn't make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can? prevnext