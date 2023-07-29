Kamala Khan Joins the X-Men in Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant Preview

Ms. Marvel joins the X-Men in Marvel fans' first look at Marvel Comics' Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1. During the Hellfire Gala, the mutants of Krakoa resurrected Kamala Khan after her heroic death in The Amazing Spider-Man #26, and the mourning period chronicled in Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel. With mutants brought low by Orchis instigating the Fall of X in the Marvel Universe, Ms. Marvel is teaming up with the few X-Men remaining on Earth and going undercover on behalf of mutants, who now count Ms. Marvel among their number. This is the latest Marvel superhero team that Ms. Marvel has joined. The hero, now known to be both an Inhuman and a mutant, formerly served on the Avengers and helped found the modern incarnation of the Champions alongside young, time-displaced Cyclops.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Iman Vellani, the actress who played the young superhero in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series and reprised the role in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, writes the Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant comic book, Ms. Marvel's first series since discovering her mutant origin, with Sabir Pirzada. The series features artwork by Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham.

What is Ms. Marvel: The First Mutant about?

The Ms. Marvel: The First Mutant first look preview, released via Marvel.com, shows Kamala bidding her family farewell as she moves to New York City, where she will secretly aid the X-Men in their resistance movement against Orchis. Ms. Marvel dons a brand new costume designed by Jamie McKelvie draped in traditional X-Men colors, their signature "X" emblem, and Kamala's lightning bolt symbol.

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant's preview pages see Ms. Marvel meeting with Kitty Pryde, who has returned to her Shadowcat persona as she infiltrates Orchis' operations. She also visits Talon and Synch, who together have taken over leadership of the X-Men, and Rasputin IV, a mutant chimera from the Sins of Sinister timeline who sees Ms. Marvel as a superhero legend from history.

When does Ms. Marvel: The First Mutant release?

Ms. Marvel: The First Mutant #1 goes on sale on August 30th. You can see the issues solicitation information, as well as the preview pages, below. Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10th. Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+ and will make its broadcast debut on ABC beginning August 5th.