Deadpool: New Variants Revealed By Marvel

With Marvel now changing up its entire line of X-Men comics, the Merc with a Mouth is once again getting his own ongoing series. Beginning in April, a new Deadpool series will launch courtesy of Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio. Given it's Deadpool's first ongoing in a minute, the House of Ideas is pulling out all the stops for the character's solo series return. Friday, the publisher revealed eight new covers for the series by a wide array of artists, from Ryan Stegman to Inhyuk Lee.

"Wade's been one of my favorite characters since I first got into super hero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true," Ziglar said. "I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade's family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what kinda of whackos they bring into his orbit."

DEADPOOL #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

A NEW ERA FOR THE MERC WITH A MOUTH, AND A GUN, AND A SWORD…

CODY ZIGLAR (Futurama, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) has a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade in his DEATH GRIP. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99