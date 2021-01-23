Marvel Reveals Heroes Reborn Teasers Featuring Wolverine, Thanos and More

Earlier this week, Marvel Comics announced the return of Heroes Reborn by posing the question, "Whatever happened to Earth's mightiest heroes?" The company followed that up by releasing a series of teasers offering glimpses at the answers to that question. Specific details about the story won't come to light until next week, but given the name and promotional artwork, it seems likely to introduce new versions of some of Marvel's most iconic heroes and possibly visit a new version of the Marvel universe. The teasers offer looks at Wolverine, Juggernaut, Thanos, Scarlet Witch, and more. Keep reading to see for yourself.

This new story takes its name from the 1996 Heroes Reborn initiative. With Heroes Reborn, Marvel outsourced some of its longest-running titles to Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld, two of the artists who had quit Marvel in 1992 to found Image Comics. Jim Lee's WildStorm Productions oversaw Fantastic Four and Iron Man, while Liefeld's Extreme Studios handled The Avengers and Captain America (though Marvel reassigned Liefeld's titles halfway through the project). Though the experiment lasted only 12 issues, with some titles selling better than others, Heroes Reborn could be considered a prototype for Marvel's creation of the Ultimate Marvel line and universe in 2000.

Are you excited for a new Heroes Reborn? Let us know in the comments section, and look for more details about this story next week.