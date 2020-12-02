Marvel's King in Black Just Ripped an Avenger to Pieces, Literally

✖

Eddie Brock discovered the existence of Knull, the god of the symbiotes, in the pages of Venom. Now, Knull has arrived on Earth in the new Marvel Comics event series King in Black. Eddie warned the Avengers, and they assembled to defend the planet from Knull's horde of symbiote dragons, but things were much worse than they expected. Even with the help of the X-Men, the battle did not go well, and one fo the Avengers paid the ultimate price in brutal fashion. SPOILERS for King in Black #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles follow.

Long time Marvel fans may remember back in 2004 when Marvel Comics relaunched the Avengers as New Avengers. Marvel intended the New Avengers roster to rival the Justice League in terms of power and popularity. Familiar Avengers like Captain America and Iron Man joined popular new members like Spider-Man and Wolverine. But Marvel still wanted the team to have a Superman-level threat. With Thor and Hulk not options, they introduced the Sentry, possibly the most powerful hero on Earth, but one that had been forgotten by all the others. During the first arc of the series -- "Breakout," which saw the new Avengers trapped on the Raft during a supervillain prison riot -- the Sentry had a chance to prove his power. He took hold of the symbiote serial killer Carnage, flew into the upper atmosphere, tore Carnage in half.

Unfortunately for Sentry, Knull's hive of symbiotes share memories. Captain America is counting on Sentry to be the Avengers' secret weapon against Knull. Sentry shows up eager to throw down with the god of symbiotes and begins heading towards space with plans to do to Knull what he did to Carnage. But Knull knows what Sentry is up to and turns the table, grabbing hold of the Avenger and tearing him in half.

Things only get worse for the heroes from there as Knull wraps the entire planet in a blanket of symbiote darkness. It's unclear how the heroes will manage to fight back.

King in Black #1 is on sale now.