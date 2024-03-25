Ultimate Spider-Man Tries on Some New Suits in Marvel Preview

Peter Parker attempts to settle on a web-slinging suit in a new preview of Ultimate Spider-Man. The title from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto was one of the first launches from Marvel's new Ultimate Universe line of comics. The Ulitmate Universe was revived in Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion miniseries, which takes place on a different Earth than the main Marvel line of storytelling. Readers have already witnessed how Peter Parker gets his Spider-Man powers, along with his first confrontation with a familiar supervillain. Now, witness the big reveal of his iconic Spider-Man suit.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #3 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, and Matt Wilson. One thing to note is Ultimate Spider-Man features Peter Parker and Mary Jane as a married couple with two kids, Richard and May. The preview begins with Mary Jane and Richard casting suspicious looks at Peter and May on the couch. Peter tells them that he and May are just enjoying some father-daughter time. Though they remain skeptical, Mary Jane and Richard leave to do some shopping. Of course, the reason for the skepticism is because May already knows Peter is Spider-Man.

After Mary Jane and Richard are gone, Peter tries on some different Spider-Man costumes for May to give her seal of approval. The first costume adds the white spider symbol to the black picotech suit he received from Tony Stark, with the second borrowing the hoodie look from Spider-Man's clone Ben Reilly. The final panel teases Spider-Man's classic costume with the red-and-blue color scheme.

What is Ultimate Spider-Man #3 about?

The description for Ultimate Spider-Man #3 reads, "PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED… Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin! As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed… And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity!"

The preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #3 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 27th.