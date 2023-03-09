Miles Morales Fights for His Life Against a New Villain That Knows His Secret Identity (Exclusive)

A new Marvel villain is threatening the family and friends of Miles Morales. Peter Parker may have been the original Spider-Man, but Miles Morales has certainly made a name for himself in comics, cartoons, and animated feature films. The recent relaunch of Miles Morales: Spider-Man by writer Cody Ziglar and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist Federico Vicentini has our friendly neighborhood Spidey facing a tech-genius villain named Rabble. She knows all of Miles' dirty little secrets, including that he's Spider-Man. Rabble uses this information to target Miles' friends and family, and their explosive confrontation takes place in an exclusive preview.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #4 by Cody Ziglar, Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit. It drops readers right into the heat of the battle between Spider-Man and Rabble, with the latter not pulling any punches. She's already letting Miles know that she knows his secret identity, which throws Miles off his supervillain-fighting game. It's only when Rabble begins to threaten Miles' parents and younger sister that he snaps back into action and takes the fight to her.

Before the preview ends, Rabble reveals her real name (Raneem Rashad), and calls herself "the Envoy of Death." Raneem was one of the kids in the school lottery hoping to be selected to attend Brooklyn Visions Academy. Once the lotto came up positively for Miles, Raneem's life went the exact opposite way. She's now using her intellect to strike back at Miles for taking the life she believes she's owed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Spider-Man India

Of course, Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which just cast Deadpool star Karan Soni as Spider-Man India. Soni will play Pavitr Prabhakar — a.k.a. Spider-Man India, the superhero of the fictional city Mumbattan — who in the comics is an alternate-universe version of Peter Parker hailing from Earth-50101. A new look at Spider-Man India was also revealed by the film's line of Funko Pop figures.

Along with Fox-Marvel's Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Soni's credits include Safety Not Guaranteed, Betas, Other Space, The Goldbergs, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Sony's Ghostbusters reboot. Soni's voice work includes Trolls 2: World Tour, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, and Strange World.

The exclusive preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 15th.