Carnage Writer Teases New Marvel Series

Cletus Kasady and the Carnage symbiote are a match made in hell — and their reunion promises to unleash maximum carnage. To recap: after his apparent death in Venomized, the Cult of Knull spawned the Carnage Hive when Kasady's reanimated corpse was intended to be used as a vessel for the symbiote god. Becoming the god-butchering Dark Carnage, the resurrected serial killer again battled his archenemy — Eddie Brock, host of the Venom symbiote — who ended Kasady's killing spree when he slayed the villain with the Necrosword in Absolute Carnage. But with Kasady and Carnage back among the living, the deadly duo will have a killer reunion in November's Carnage (Vol. 4) #1.

Spinning out of the pages of Death of the Venomverse — which sends the blood-thirsty symbiote on a mission to become the new King in Black, purging its weaknesses by slaughtering Venoms across the multiverse — the new Carnage series will lay the groundwork for the next Venom epic. Featuring a standard cover by Paulo Siqueira (Venom: Lethal Protector II), Carnage #1 will get a '90s-style foil variant cover by acclaimed artist Gabriele Dell'Otto (Amazing Spider-Man). See it below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Written by Torunn Grønbekk (Thor, Realm of X) and illustrated by Pere Pérez (Star Wars: Sana Starros), the series "will reveal new levels of depravity and savagery from Marvel's most terrifying villain as he continues his dark ascent to power."

"What are powers without purpose? Having hunted down and triumphed over his greatest weaknesses, Carnage's powers are unrivaled," Grønbekk said when announcing the series. "However, a piece is still missing—the symbiote needs a host with the ambition to match its own. And for Carnage, there was only ever one. (And you know who!)"

Grønbekk continued: "I knew writing Carnage would be an opportunity to explore some pretty dark themes, but I am surprised and delighted to find that the darkness is coming from some unexpected places. It is my kind of horror—overwhelmingly gruesome but still rooted firmly in humanity. Expect big symbiote action, mysteries, myth, and murder. This is gospel, according to Cletus Kasady, and he is the end of the world as we know it."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by PERE PÉREZ Cover by PAULO SIQUIERA

Foil Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

On Sale 11/15

ABSOLUTE KASADY! Every symbiote needs a host. And for CARNAGE, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it's time for a reunion… DON'T MISS this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of CARNAGE's story.

Carnage #1 is on sale November 15th.