Carnage Kills Multiverse Venoms in Marvel's Death of the Venomverse #1 Preview

Carnage is on a multiversal mission to kill all Venoms in Death of the Venomverse. In the five-issue limited series from Cullen Bunn (Absolute Carnage) and artist Gerardo Sandoval (Savage Spider-Man), the Venom symbiote spawn's blood lust is in overdrive: using powers stolen from villains across the Marvel Universe, Carnage culls the "Venomverse." The Venomverse's lethal protector is Eddie Brock — the symbiotic host called Venom — who reigns over the Un-Beyond, domain of the Symbiote Hive-Mind, as the new King in Black.

Marvel describes Death of the Venomverse: "The end of the Venomverse is here! Cullen Bunn and Gerardo Sandoval reunite to bring the symbiotic ax down on the Venomverse! Carnage has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the Marvel Universe to the point of traversing the Multiverse with one goal: Kill any and all Venoms!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"It's been far too long since I've written any stories about Venom and company," Bunn told Marvel.com. "About Eddie, about Flash [Thompson, a.k.a. Agent Anti-Venom], about Andi [Benton, a.k.a. Silence], about Carnage. This story-this completely bonkers epic-feels like the right time to throw my symbiotic hat back in the ring."

Bunn continued: "Returning to a Multiverse full of Venom symbiotes, maybe (but hopefully not) for the last time, I knew I had to do something big. Thus, the title—Death of the Venomverse—was born. Perhaps that title is a bit of a threat for our favorite symbiotes, but I promise you it is not empty! Get ready for plenty of surprises, some heartbreak, and more symbiotes than you can shake a stick at!"

Marvel Comics has released preview pages from Death of the Venomverse #1, below, which sees Carnage attacking the shared cell of Eddie Brock and serial killer Cletus Kasady — only to slaughter this universe's Venom. "I've got places to be," the blood-red symbiote hisses. "And Venoms to kill."



Death of Venomverse #1 is on sale August 2nd. And then get ready to meet Venom Boy in Death of Venomverse #2, out August 16th.