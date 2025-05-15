Marvel’s Newest Hulk Makes a Shocking Debut (And Saves Spider-Man)

A new Hulk is rampaging in the Marvel Universe, and they’re on Team Spider-Man. The Hulk franchise has evolved over the years to include other gamma-radiated characters like Abomination, Leader, Red Hulk, She-Hulk, A-Bomb, and Brawn, but there’s always room for more Hulks. But instead of appearing in The Incredible Hulk, our new Jade Giant debuts in Miles Morales: Spider-Man. Marvel already spilled the beans regarding who this Hulk is and their connection to Miles Morales, but the young Spider-Man’s newest issue reveals how this Hulk gets drawn into Miles’ conflict with Ares, the God of War. WARNING: Spoilers for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 comes from the creative team of Cody Ziglar, Marco Renna, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. It’s Part II of the “God War” story arc that finds Miles Morales tied up in a feud between Ares and the Spider-God Anansi. Miles recently became the avatar for Anansi, and Ares has gathered his own avatar in the form of Agent Gao, nicknamed War-Cry. The Greek demigod Zip Zephyr is another recruit of Ares, and Zephyr attacked Miles’ high school to lure Spider-Man out. Luckily, Thor and Hercules showed up to even the odds, giving Anansi the bright idea to challenge Ares to a tournament of the gods.

To keep innocents safe, they decide this tournament will be fought in one of their domains. Ares chooses Mt. Olympus, which is a place that Thor is forbidden from. Each team must consist of four contestants, meaning that Miles and Hercules need to find some backup. Miles has to think about what champions he’d like to fight alongside him, and in the short time that he has to think, all he can come up with are his clone brother, Shift, and his psychiatrist, Dr. Keisha Kwan. Anansi magically teleports them to Miles’ location, and since Shift just happened to be making a new friend in the former Cape Killer codenamed Gust, she gets dragged along as well.

Anansi sidesteps the rules of there being four champions by counting Miles and Shift as one person, since Shift is a clone of Miles. Anansi’s champions will face Ares’ avatar War-Cry; Zip Zephyr, Master of Winds; Philomelus, Demigod of Agriculture, Patron of Husbandry; and Pyrrha, Daimon of the Deluge, Patron of the Drowned. Ares picks Dr. Kwan as the first challenger, and she has to face Philomelus. While he comments that he feels bad for having to fight a mortal, he wastes no time in attacking Dr. Kwan with his massive plow. Dr. Kwan takes hit after hit, somehow staying alive. Zip Zephyr rejoices in this being an easy victory, but War-Cry warns him that cape-types are good at hiding secrets.

image credit: marvel comics

Philomelus delivers what should be a killing blow with his plow, leaving Miles to think Dr. Kwan is dead while he stood around and watched. However, Anansi tells Miles that a great song and story are about to unfold. Suddenly, Dr. Kwan stands up and punches Philomelus in the face, letting him know that his mistake was making her angry. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 ends with Dr. Kwan saying, “And, buddy, don’t nobody like me when I’m angry.” The last page is a full-page spread of Dr. Keisha Kwan revealing her Hulk form, busting out of her clothes to reveal a superhero costume underneath. She’s also posing with Philomelus’ plow slung over her shoulder.

Dr. Kwan’s Hulk codename is Powerlift, and her big reveal is something that Miles Morales: Spider-Man has been building to for months. Dr. Kwan is an associate of Doctor Sasquatch, who himself is a gamma-mutated character. It’s possible that Dr. Kwan got a blood transfusion from Sasquatch, allowing her to “Hulk Out” herself. Earlier in the issue, she mentioned needing to get a workout lift to relieve stress. Instead, punching demigods will be Powerlift’s stress reliever.

The solicitation for the next issue states, “MILES MORALES MEETS AN ALL-NEW HULK! The THEOMACHY rages as MILES MORALES fights a losing battle against the ancient and overwhelming power of ARES, GOD OF WAR, and his champions! But wait – Miles’ newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?!”

What do you think of Powerlift’s Marvel debut? Let us know in the comments below!