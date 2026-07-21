Kaidro: The Relic Is Getting an Exclusive Deluxe Limited First Edition and a Lucky Few Will Have a Hidden Treasure (Exclusive)

As Webtoons manga goes, Kaidro might be one of the most interesting. From Gadget-Bot founders Peggy Chung and Robert Simmons, the story takes one to the planet Tal’Jor, a world of stark division and war where a young orphan, Ava, finds her life taking a radical turn when she’s left with a relic that gives her something truly impressive: the power of a Kaidro, a rare ability that allows a lucky few to channel the raw energy of the mysterious Astral Realm into the physical world. Now, fans can delve into Ava’s world like never before with the deluxe limited first edition of Kaidro: The Relic. Pre-orders are officially open now, and a lucky few will come with their own special prize.

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ComicBook can exclusively announce that pre-orders for Kaidro: The Relic are officially live. The exclusive deluxe limited first edition is a genuine collector’s edition, complete with gold foil, holographic pages, and even in-game assets but that’s not all. For fans who pre-order, they’ll have a chance of getting a copy with one of 100 ultra-rare Golden Relics.

Kaidro Fans Won’t Want to Delay Because When the Deluxe First Edition is Gone, It’s Gone Forever

The first edition of Kaidro: The Relic’s debut volume, Kaidro: The Awakening is up for presale now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold. Published by Storyteller Media and distributed by Macmillan, the book arrives on November 10th, but this deluxe first edition is truly special. Once this first run—which is limited—sells out, that’s it. This version of the book with its sprayed edges, gold foil, holographic pages, and the exclusive in-game assets will be gone permanently.

And as for those special Golden Relics? Only 100 exist. Hidden inside just 100 pre-order copies—and the publisher notes that it is only the pre-order copies— of this deluxe limited first edition will contain a Golden Relic. Described as a visually stunning golden holographic page, the Golden Relic is unmistakable the moment you see it. It contains its own unique QR code that unlocks a number of exclusives, including exclusive signed and numbered drawings from the creators, Kaidro: Clan Battles Ultra-rare in-game Spark suit skin, a lore dossier pack, meet the creators private live stream Q&A, CD of the Kaidro: The Relic audio book, BOB plushie, and a Kaidro launch event in person. If you want in on all that treasure, the only way to get it is to pre-order.

Here’s what you need to know about Kaidro: The Relic (and Yes, a Game is Coming)

Here’s what you need to know about Kaidro: The Relic: The planet Tal’Jor is broken. On one side: the advanced, technocratic Upper Cities, gleaming with mech technology and military power. On the other: the K’ailantians, spiritually formidable people who command forces most people in the Upper Cities don’t even believe are real. And caught in the middle — surviving in the wasteland between them — are the Contractors: nomadic mechanics and traders who roam the barren expanse in massive, militarized convoys who conduct business with all sides.

Ava is one of them. A young orphan with a gift for machines and a dream of piloting her own mechanical “spark suit”. But when her roaming home is attacked and her caretaker is killed in front of her, Ava is left holding a mysterious artifact—a relic—that awakens something dormant inside her. She has the power of a Kaidro: a source bearer with the rare ability that allows its wielder to channel the raw energy of the Astral Realm into the physical world. Rescued by the prince of the Upper City and his mech suit, Ava and the survivors of her ship—including her best friend Kiwi—are thrust into a war far bigger than anything they imagined. The question at the center of the saga: in a world torn between technology and spirituality, will the key to survival require a mastery of both?

Kaidro: The Relic is the first of six planned volumes. There is also a fully produced audio book featuring original music by Odesza and a full voice cast—Veronica Taylor (Ash Ketchum Pokémon), Kieren Biew (Hugh the Hammer House of Dragons), Jason Marsden (Max in A Goofy Movie), Trina Nishimura (Mikasa in Attack on Titan), and Robert McCollum (Reiner in Attack on Titan) will launch along with the book on November 10th. And as for that game we’ve mentioned a few times? Kaidro: Clan Battles is planned for summer 2026 as well.

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“When Robert and I began building Kaidro, we set out to create a world shaped by the themes we’re most drawn to—spirituality, technology, and the gray space in between. Ava’s story is especially personal to me, as I poured my own experiences with loss and my spiritual journey into her character and the path she walks,” Chung said. “It is a dream come true to share the Kaidro book with even more readers. I see books as their own works of art, so it is a deep honor to imagine a Kaidro volume finding a lasting place on someone’s shelf.”

“As a kid growing up on Pokémon, Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne—and going to Comic-Con since I was basically in a stroller—I fell in love with worlds that lived across games, animation, and books,” Simons added. “After losing my father, storytelling took on an even deeper meaning, shaping how I understood characters, connection, and the unseen forces that bind us. Kaidro grew from all of that: a universe I started sketching at eleven and one that evolved alongside me and Peggy as we built it with our community over the years—from early Webtoon readers to TikTok fans and the Discord members who pushed us to turn it into a game. This deluxe first edition is a celebration of that journey and of everyone who’s helped bring this world to life, and I can’t wait for readers to dive in as the universe continues to expand.”

Pre-order for Kaidro: The Relic is open now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and wherever book are sold. It’s on sale November 10th.