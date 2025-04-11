Marvel Is About to Introduce an All-New Hulk (But Who Is It?)

Miles Morales is getting some backup in the form of a new Hulk for his Battle of the Gods. The current story arc in Miles Morales: Spider-Man is titled “God War,” and as the name indicates, a war between gods has broken out. Spider-Man is stuck in the middle of this war, all because of Anansi, the spider-god. Anansi chose Miles to be his avatar, so when Ares returns to finish his longstanding feud with Anansi, Miles must step up to the challenge. Thor and Hercules have shown up to help Spider-Man, but apparently, they won’t be enough, so why not call in a gamma-powered Hulk for backup?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar revealed Miles Morales’ psychiatrist, Dr. Keisha Kwan, will become a Hulk in Issue #33. “Introducing Dr. Keisha Kwan aka Powerlift. She’ll be making her debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man 33!” Ziglar wrote on Bluesky. “Co-created with my boy Federico Vinicinti. Interior artist Marco Renna has drawn the hell of her! This lady is about to be a PROBLEM. Hope folks enjoy what the team is cooking up!”

Introducing Dr. Keisha Kwan aka Powerlift. She'll be making her debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man 33! Co-created with my boy Federico Vinicinti. Interior artist Marco Renna has drawn the hell of her! This lady is about to be a PROBLEM. Hope folks enjoy what the team is cooking up! — Cody Ziglar (@yayforzig.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T19:23:50.249Z

The art Cody Ziglar shows off includes a design sheet of Powerlift, showing Dr. Keisha Kwan in her reduced power and peak power forms. The reduced power form has normal-sized muscles, but they grow in size for her peak power form. Her body also enlarges as well, with green veins poking through her skin in both forms. We also see the cover of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34, where we see Dr. Kwan transforming into Powerlift as she explodes out of her clothing.

“God War” sees Ares turn Agent Gao into his new avatar, War-Cry. Along with Zip Zephyr, the Grand Scion of Anemoi and Master of Air, they oppose Anansi, Thor, Hercules, and Miles Morales. Issue #33 reveals even more heralds will make their appearance to help Ares: Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water.

You can check out the covers and solicitations for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33-34 below:

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

Writer: Cody Ziglar

Penciler: Marco Renna

Cover Artist: Federico Vicentini

On Sales: May 14, 2025

WAR-CRY LEADS THE NEW HERALDS OF ARES INTO BATTLE! SPIDER-MAN’s first task as spider-god Anansi’s herald? BATTLE TO THE DEATH against Anansi’s ancient enemy, ARES, GOD OF WAR! HERCULES may lend Miles his strength against his old foe, but Team Spider-Man is going to need a lot more muscle if they hope to best Ares’ own champions. Introducing War-Cry, Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

Writer: Cody Ziglar

Penciler: Marco Renna

Cover Artist: Federico Vicentini

On Sales: June 25, 2025

MILES MORALES MEETS AN ALL-NEW HULK! The THEOMACHY rages as MILES MORALES fights a losing battle against the ancient and overwhelming power of ARES, GOD OF WAR, and his champions! But wait – Miles’ newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?!

The solicitations make it seem as though Powerlift may be against Miles Morales, but the more likely scenario is that she finds out her patient is in trouble and decides to “Hulk Out.” The real question is, how does Dr. Kwan become a Hulk? She’s a protégée of Leonard Samson, aka Sasquatch, who is gamma-powered, so Dr. Kwan could have gotten a blood transfusion through him.

Are you excited to see Powerlift’s debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!