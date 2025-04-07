Marvel’s Gods Are Going to War (and Spider-Man Is Stuck in the Middle)

War is coming to the Marvel Universe, and Spider-Man‘s Miles Morales has somehow found himself in the middle of it. Miles has been a busy Spider-Man lately. First, he was turned into a vampire during Marvel’s Blood Hunt event. This sent Miles to Black Panther seeking help, since T’Challa successfully purged the vampirism from his body. The two heroes traveled to Wakanda looking for answers, but Miles found that he had been chosen as the herald of the spider-God Anansi. Miles Morales definitely isn’t your typical friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man anymore. But now he’s about to get tied up in godly affairs. WARNING: Spoilers for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32 below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32 is from the creative team of Cody Ziglar, Marco Renna, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. This is Part I of the “God War” story arc, so that right there tells you everything you need to know about what’s going down. The first god we meet is Zip Zephyr, the Grand Scion of Anemoi and Master of Air. He’s currently a prisoner at The Raft who is wallowing over how his life has gotten to this point. Zephyr is visited by Ares, the God of War, who wants to make a deal: if Zephyr becomes one of Ares’ War Dogs and kills Spider-Man, he’ll grant Zephyr full divinity and all the privileges that come with it.

Naturally, Zephyr accepts and uses his divine winds to bust out of The Raft. Back at school, Miles is visited by Anansi, the spider-god. Anansi comes to warn Miles that trouble is on the way. And our battle of the gods begins!

It’s Team Miles Morales vs. Team Ares

image credit: Marvel Comics

Zephyr uses his winds to locate Miles Morales, and he even attacks Miles while he’s in the middle of class. Just as Zephyr gets the upper hand and Miles is about to blackout, thunder and lightning mark the arrival of Thor and Hercules. Anansi went to recruit Thor and Hercules while the fighting was going on, and it appears they made the save just in time. Ares and Anansi have a long-standing feud that Miles has found himself smack dab in the middle of.

On one side, you have Miles Morales, Thor, and Hercules. They are opposed by Ares, Zip Zephyr, and War-Cry, aka Agent Gao, who has been granted godhood by Ares. A tournament of the gods is upon us. As Ares notes, the Olympian-Vodu pact is no more after Olympus was destroyed in Avengers: No Road Home.

Future issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man tease the introduction of more demigods. Along with War-Cry, we’ll meet Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water. Plus, writer Cody Ziglar revealed on social media that Miles’ therapist, Dr. Keisha Kwan, is getting turned into a Hulk-like figure called Powerlift. So Dr. Kwan will go from helping Miles mentally to aiding him physically with her big muscles. The twists and turns continue for Miles, and there’s no telling how “God War” will turn out for our Spider-Man.

The last year has been a stressful one for Miles Morales. He got turned into a vampire, traveled to Wakanda, and became a herald for a spider-god. Now he’s tied up in a war he didn’t ask to be a part of. But at least he has some big-time backup in the form of demigods and teammates on the Avengers, Thor and Hercules. Ares hasn’t been seen since he tried taking down Punisher, who joined The Hand and became the avatar of the Beast. We’ll have to wait and see if his battle with Spider-Man turns out better for the demigod.