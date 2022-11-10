Kang Searches for a Key Missing Moment in Marvel History in New Timeless Teasers

Kang the Conqueror is back to preview the future of the Marvel Universe in a new Timeless one-shot. Writer Jed MacKay and artist Greg Land are back to guide Kang through the Marvel timeline in Timeless #1, where they are joined by artists Salvador Larroca and Patch Zircher. Timeless will once again take a look ahead to some of the big events and storylines Marvel has planned for 2023, giving fans an opportunity to witness some of the drama in store for their favorite heroes and villains. The publisher released a new set of Timeless #1 teasers, featuring a reference to a "missing moment" from Marvel's long history.

The first teaser asks the question, "What is the Missing Moment?" It finds Kang speaking to a green-skinned alien, with the latter referencing that moment. Up next is "Who is Kang's mysterious new arch-rival Myrddin?" A mystery character is shown holding a staff and their identity is hidden from the viewer. "Is that why you haven't understood the main aspect of the Missing Moment? Of the Tribulation Events?" This Tribulation Events could be connected to the Living Tribunal, one of the major cosmic characters in the Marvel Universe.

The third Timeless teaser asks, "Who are the Twilight Court?" with an image of eight new characters, who we can assume are the Twilight Court. The next teaser shows Kang falling through time as images of Mayor Luke Cage, a Spider-Man wearing an all-black costume with red accents, and X-Men members Bishop and Surge are shown in the background. We're presented with the questions, "How will the Missing Moment shape the future of the Marvel Universe?" and "Have I reached my limits? Is this the point where I cease to be Kang, and begin to be Immortus?"

What Is Marvel's Timeless One-Shot?

Similar to last year's Timeless #1, the 2022 edition promises to deliver mysterious teases and exciting first appearances, with Kang the Conqueror as the central character. Timeless #1 will also preview the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes following the conclusion of Avengers Assemble.

"Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror's thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing," MacKay explained. "TIMELESS 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I'm really excited to see play out!"

The description of this year's Timeless #1 reads, "The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!"

Timeless #1 goes on sale December 28th. You can check out the new teasers below.