Spider-Man: Gwen Stacy Returns to Judge Peter Parker In Marvel Preview

It's Peter Parker's Judgment Day in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #10. In this tie-in with Marvel's A.X.E.: Judgment Day epic event series — where the Avengers are in the middle of a war between the mutant X-Men and the god-like Eternals — the ancient Celestial, the Progenitor, is awakened. Humanity has just 24 hours to justify its existence. If humanity is found lacking, the Celestial warned: "There will be no tomorrow." The Progenitor can appear as himself or as a person from your past — for Peter, it's his long-dead girlfriend Gwen Stacy, who died at the hands of the Green Goblin in the classic Amazing Spider-Man #121.

Even with mutantkind's newfound immortality going public — the so-called "Immortal X-Men" recently resurrected a slain Captain America — this is not Gwen Stacy back from the dead. This is not a clone. This is the Progenitor, come to judge Peter Parker for sins past.

After thwarting street-level threats like the gang lord Tombstone and the vengeful Vulture, Spider-Man is sporting an OsCorp Spidey suit invented by his seemingly reformed benefactor: Norman Osborn. Ahead of the end of the Spider-Verse in October's Spider-Man #1, Peter Parker is judged as part of the "emotional end-of-the-world epic" spanning the entire Marvel Universe.

"In one sentence, it's probably 'a conflict between the Eternals and the X-Men explodes into something much more dangerous,'" Eternals and Immortal X-Men writer Kieron Gillen, behind the A.X.E. event crossing over into the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, told Marvel.com. "It's got three solid acts. It's an event that absolutely grows from all the books. In X-Men (2021) #12, the fact that the X-Men have immortality has just gone public. How does everybody respond to that having been kept secret? That's one of the inciting incidents."

Gillen continued, "Over in Eternals (2021), we've seen the erosion of their society and leadership. In issue #12, Druig is in far too big a pair of shoes and is desperately trying to prove his position. He's discovered that according to some Eternal logic, mutants count as Deviants. The Eternals' job is to fight Deviants, so it's their religious duty to go to war here."

Written by Zeb Wells with art by guest artist Nick Dragotta, see the solicit and preview pages from The Amazing Spider-Man #10 in the gallery below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

ZEB WELLS (W) • NICK DRAGOTTA (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT

COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

• It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings.

• You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

The Amazing Spider-Man #10 is on stands September 28.