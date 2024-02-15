New Strange Academy Series Announced by Marvel

Class is back in session. Months after the latest Strange Academy title wrapped, the students of the mystical campus are returning to help ward off throngs of vampires. Wednesday, Marvel announced Strange Academy: Blood Hunt, a three-issue mini-series thrusting some of Strange Academy's most popular students into the events of Marvel's massive Blood Hunt summer event. The new Strange Academy series is written by Daniel José Older with art from Luigi Zagaria.

"As a huge fan of the incredible work of Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, I was beyond honored to be able to jump into the world of Strange Academy!" Older offered in a Marvel press release. "And what better way to do it than in this epic crossover event? Truly a comic writer's dream come true. I've spent the past couple weeks walking around my home city of New Orleans, dreaming up thrilling adventures for these kids and I can't wait to watch them come to life in Luigi Zagaria's brilliant art."

Judging by the cover, the ensemble starring in Strange Academy: Blood Hunt includes Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, Toth, and Gus the ice giant. According to the synopsis revealed by Marvel, the group will be looking for the Darkhold in order to stop the vampiric invasion.

"I'm a big fan of Strange Academy. It attracted me immediately from the first issue and I loved the work done by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos. I already walked through the gates of the academy last year in Midnight Suns, and the chance to create pages of something so new thrills me," Zagaria added. "Drawing the kids' various forms of magic, each full of color, and contrasting them with the dark tones of the story has been inspiring, and knowing that this will be part of a crossover involving the entire Marvel Universe excites me."

Other Blood Hunt mini-reveals this week include Black Panther, Union Jack the Ripper, Blood Hunters, Dracula, and Midnight Sons, while six one-shots have yet to be unveiled as well.