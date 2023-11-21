Marvel's New Thor Corps Make Their Epic Debut

Thor is famously known for being a member of the Avengers, but there's another superteam he also leads: the Thor Corps. This group of heroes are known for each wielding their own magical hammer, and have helped the God of Thunder on a number of occasions. One of their most recent appearances came in the Secret Wars tie-in Thors. However, the time has come for Thor to call upon his comrades again to help him face a new godly threat that has the potential to destroy not only himself, but Midgard and the rest of the Ten Realms as well.

Immortal Thor #4 comes from the creative team of Al Ewing, Martín Cóccolo, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino. The opening run of Immortal Thor has seen our hero have to face off against Toranos, the Elder God of Thunder. Aside from being an elder god, Toranos also towers over Thor, and is an intimidating presence. This is probably why Thor is calling in backup from some familiar friends. First on his list for the Thor Corps is Storm of the X-Men. She's currently helping to rule over Arakko, but Thor summons her to the gray area of the moon to recruit Storm against her will.

Once Storm grabs Mjolnir, she is transformed into wearing the Asgardian Thors Corps armor. Which is right on time, cause Toranos has finally arrived. Loki quickly appears with Beta Ray Bill, and once they both place their hands on Mjolnir, the All-Father magic turns them into Thor Corps members as well. The final hero to join the team is Jane Foster/Valkyrie. Together, the Thor Corps stands united against Toranos.

Immortal Thor writer on new Marvel series

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Al Ewing told Polygon when Immortal Thor was announced. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

