WWE's Jade Cargill Discusses Wanting To Play X-Men's Storm in a Live-Action Project

Many wrestlers have made the jump to Hollywood over the years like Dave Batista, The Rock and John Cena. In recent years, some of the current WWE Superstars have been offered roles in many Hollywood projects, including in the Marvel universe where Seth Rollins will play a role in Captain America: Brave New World. During a recent interview with Comicbook.com at the WrestleMania 40 media day, Jade Cargill, who is a huge lover of Marvel Comics character Storm, discussed wanting to play the X-Men's Storm in a live-action. Throughout her time in AEW, Cargill created many memorable cosplay looks, including Cheetara, She-Hulk, Jade from Mortal Combat, Miruko and Storm.

"Yes, I would love to! Guys, Come on guys, like Marvel, do you not see this? We don't need, what is it called? The enhancement," Cargill stated in response to if she'd audition to play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We don't need none of that. Like this is real guys. Come on!"

With the biggest fan theory of WrestleMania 40 being that the main event of Night 2 could feature an Avengers: Endgame style sequence, Comicbook.com asked Cargill who she would have come through her portal to help save her. "Storm. Storm, like I'm a Storm fan. I love her. I think she's great. I feel like I'm a woman who controls her elements, I get the crowd to stand up. I get them to sit down. That's my job and I feel like she'll come in and wreck house. I mean, she's the strongest X men if you ask me so, Storm."

When Cargill faced off against Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship finals back in 2022, Cargill channeled the iconic X-Men character leading fans to fan-cast her for a potential live-action project. Storm has been played by both Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in the past as Berry played the original iteration of the character from the 2000s trilogy. She returned in 2014 for Days of Future. Shipp was cast in both 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Cargill is set to team with Naomi and Bianca Belair at her first ever WrestleMania PLE since signing with WWE. Her first match took place at this year's women's Royal Rumble where she eliminated Naomi and Nia Jax. Belair, Cargill and Naomi will go up against Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane (the current Women's Tag Team Champions) and Dakota Kai.