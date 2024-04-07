X-Men '97 Funko Ad Channels Saturday Morning Commericals

X-Men '97 is currently in the midst of releasing new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+, but some fans are wishing the show was dropping on Saturday mornings. The new animated series picks up right where X-Men: The Animated Series left off when it came to an end after five seasons in 1997. Marvel Studios has been leaning into the Saturday morning cartoon vibes by releasing ads that feel very 1990s. This week, they dropped a new ad for the X-Men '97 line of Funko Pops, and it is guaranteed to transport you back to your childhood... and maybe ask your mom for one of the figures.

"📺 Commercial break! Embrace mutant mayhem with the new @OriginalFunko collection inspired by Marvel Animation's all-new #XMen97, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

X-Men '97 Producer Explains Why Retro Setting Was Major Advantage:

ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero podcast recently spoke with producer Brad Winderbaum, and he explained why setting the show in 1997 was an advantage.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum began. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

Original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister) reprise their roles from the '90s series; returning cast members Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alyson Court (Jubilee), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) voice new characters.

What Are Critics Saying About X-Men '97?

X-Men '97 is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the new series a 5 out of 5, and called it "one of the best examples of how to properly execute a television reboot." You can check out the full review here.

X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.