Marvel Reunites Sam Wilson With Captain America's Dead Son

Sam Wilson's Captain Americajust got a new partner in the form of Nomad, the "deceased" son of Steve Rogers. Captain America: Symbol of Truth features Sam Wilson, who is sharing the Captain America mantle with Steve Rogers, who is starring in his own series, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty. Sam Wilson has been teaming up with the new Falcon (Joaquín Torres), but he's currently laid up in a hospital bed. That's why the U.S. government has called in Nomad for backup in an international mission to Mohannda. The only problem is Nomad has been believed to be dead for years.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7. Continue reading at your own risk!

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7 is by the creative team of Tochi Onyebuchi, Ig Guara, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramagna. After basically giving away Nomad's return in promotional material and cover art, Ian Rogers officially returns to the Marvel Universe. Sam Wilson heads to Mohannda after a foreign prime minister is killed on American soil, which is what led to Falcon needing to go to the hospital. With Falcon out of commission, Captain America's handler, Senator Mansfeld arranges for Nomad to be his partner. for this special mission.

What Has Ian Rogers, aka Nomad, Been Up To?

Nomad has been secretly working for the Office of Federal Utilities to take out Hydra cells. Sam and Ian reunite en route to Mohannda, where Ian reveals his new duties, and the fact that Bucky Barnes has known Ian was really alive. However, Ian's father, Steve Rogers, doesn't know Ian is alive. Ian states Steve will find out on his own time.

Captain America and Nomad take out a Mohanndan army once they make landfall, rescuing citizens and meeting a freedom fighter named Bathabile. Cap and Nomad have slightly different moral codes, with Sam not wanting to hurt or kill his enemies, while Nomad has more of a mean streak in him.

What Is Nomad's Origin Story?

Ian Rogers is Steve Rogers' adopted son from Dimension Z who is the actual son of Arnim Zola. Ian debuted in Rick Remender and John Romita Jr.'s run on Captain America that kicked off in 2012. The first time Steve thought Ian was dead was when he was shot through the throat by Sharon Carter, who ventured to Dimension Z to rescue Steve. Of course, Ian ended up living and made his way to the main Marvel Universe to stop an invasion from Zola.

The most recent time Nomad was thought to be dead was right before the Marvel Universe was rebooted for Secret Wars. Nomad reappeared in the Hail Hydra Secret Wars miniseries. Nomad was kept off the board until his surprising return in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7.