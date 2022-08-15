Marvel Teases the Return of Captain America's Sidekick Nomad

Nomad is returning to the Marvel Universe, but which of Captain America's former sidekicks is taking on the mantle? That is the question Marvel is posing to readers in a teaser for November's Captain America: Symbol of Truth, where Nomad will make their dramatic return. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva launched Captain America: Symbol of Truth starring Sam Wilson earlier this year, which is running side-by-side with its sister title Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty featuring Steve Rogers from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero.

Marvel released teaser artwork for Nomad's return in Captain America: Symbol of Truth, putting the spotlight on four characters who have previously suited up as the sidekick. Of course, Steve Rogers first adopted the Nomad moniker back in 1974's Captain America #180 when he became fed up with the United States government, ditching his star-spangled costume and shield for darker attire and a cape. Rogers was later followed by Edward Ferbel and Jack Monroe, with the latter gaining more notoriety as Nomad. Last up is Rikki Barnes, resident of the Heroes Reborn Universe created when the villain Onslaught was believed to have killed the Avengers and Fantastic Four. Rikki Barnes would make other appearances in Marvel's Multiverse before making a surprise appearance in 2019's Future Foundation miniseries.

The last suspect is Ian Rogers, Steve's adopted son from Dimension Z who is the actual son of Arnim Zola.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's two Captain America series will collide in 2023 during a crossover event. Titled "Cold War," the event promises to reveal the secret origin of Steve Rogers' shield. A piece of "Cold War" teaser artwork released by Paco Medina featuring many of the main players in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Steve and Sam are front and centered, flanked by the Winter Soldier and Falcon. Directly behind them is a hooded figure and Crossbones, followed by a collection of villains like White Wolf. The mysterious Nomad has his back turned to the viewer to keep his identity a secret. It should be noted the Nomad costume being worn and the staff in his hand is similar to the outfit worn by Ian Rogers, Steve's adopted son from Dimension Z who is the actual son of Arnim Zola.

Fans will have to wait a few more months before learning the identity of the returning Nomad. Who would you like to see bear the mantle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!