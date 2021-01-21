Marvel Reveals New Details on Miles Morales' Clone Saga

✖

Last week Marvel revealed to the world that they were rebooting the "Clone Saga" storyline but not with Peter Parker, instead having Miles Morales take on some clones of himself in a brand new storyline. Now the official solicitations for the issue that will kick off the storyline have been released by Marvel, revealing some new details about what we can expect, and how far back we need to look to see where the seeds were sewn. Saladin Ahmed will once again write the issue which features Carmen Carnero as the credited artist, with the solicit reading: "We finally see the full extent of what the Assessor did when he kidnapped Miles back in #7. This oversized anniversary issue lets the clones loose in Brooklyn and messes with Miles life even more than Peter Parker’s Clone Saga messed HIS life up."

As readers may recall, Miles was kidnapped by the Assessor and held hostage for a few issues back in Mile Morales: Spider-Man #8 & #9. The bulk of the first issue saw Miles mostly strapped to tables, having tests run on him and (seemingly) fluids taken for further testing. He even ran through some hoops, fighting robots, testing his abilities, and even an escape attempt, which are all further tests to document his abilities. The second issue sees his rescue by his father and uncle, but perhaps raises an interesting question that this new storyline might address; Is the Miles that was rescued and then starred in the next 10 issues of the series even the original Miles?

We know that clones of Miles were developed by The Assessor as Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19 saw Miles fight one of them, known as "Asset 42" and revealed to have been created at the behest of Ultimatum aka the evil Miles Morales as previously seen in Spider-Men. When Miles fights this clone however, he punches him so hard that his entire body disintegrates into mud, though Miles alludes to it looking like something else.

So what can we infer from all of this? There were seemingly at least 42 attempts at cloning Miles, and perhaps even more in the days after. If the cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 seems to show off three of the rejected Miles clones, all of whom have different body types. What's unclear is if they have different power sets than Miles and in the end, if one of them will replace him for a while like Peter's own clone did. You can read the full solicitation and find the cover art below!

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Wraparound Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT BY DAN HIPP

VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

THE CLONE SAGA – MILES MORALES-STYLE!

48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99