Marvel Announces Spider-Man #8 and Edge of Spider-Verse #1 Second Printings (Exclusive)

Two recent releases from Marvel Comics are going back for second printings. This week's New Comic Book Day saw the debuts of Spider-Man #8 and Edge of Spider-Verse #1. What makes each individual issue so special is Spider-Man #8 comes on the heels of Spider-Boy's big debut in Spider-Man #7, which also got a second printing. Spider-Man's new sidekick was revealed in the conclusion of the "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline, and is teased to play a big role in the Spidey corner of the Marvel Universe going forward.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal new covers for the second printings of Spider-Man #8 and Edge of Spider-Verse #1. The Spider-Man #8 second printing features a brand-new piece of Spider-Boy by artist Luciano Vecchio. As for Edge of Spider-Verse #1, it's second printing has a new piece of artwork by Ron Lim and a virgin variant of Ken Lashley's Spider-Killer Variant Cover. The Lashley Virgin Cover will be a 1:25 ratio cover.

The description of Spider-Man #8 reads, "'The End of the Spider-Verse' continues! Spider-Man has changed. His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be... but can his all-too-human body take it? A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn't care if Spidey has his hands full." As for Edge of Spider-Verse #1, its description reads, "INTO THE OTHER EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE! SPIDER-REX returns and faces the VENOMSAURUS! PLUS – WHO IS THE SPIDER-KILLER?! Zander Cannon introduces the world to the scariest Spider-Character EVER CREATED!!! Bringing your favorite breakout characters back, as well as introducing brand new Spiders who will blow your mind!"

Who Is Spider-Boy?

Spider-Man #7 does reveal that Spider-Boy's real name is Bailey. It also confirms that Spider-Boy is from Earth-616, not somewhere else in the multiverse. While Spider-Man #7 marks Spider-Boy's first appearance, readers will have to wait a little longer to find out his origin story. That tale will be told in Edge of Spider-Verse #3 in June.

"I can't wait for people to meet Spider-Boy, and the unique role he's going to play in both Spider-Man's world and the Marvel Universe," Slott said in a press release revealing Spider-Boy for the first time. "I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He's my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it's been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!"

You can find the new covers for Spider-Man #8 and Edge of Spider-Verse #1 below.