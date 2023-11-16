Marvel Teases a Mystery From the Original Secret Wars in Battleworld Preview (Exclusive)

Marvel takes readers back to the original Secret Wars to uncover a hidden mystery in a new limited series. In 1984, Marvel revolutionized the crossover event with Secrets Wars, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. In honor of the anniversary, a four-issue flashback series titled Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld will reveal never-before-told secrets behind the battle between Marvel's heroes and villains. One of the biggest character-defining moments in Secret Wars was Spider-Man adopting his black suit, and now a preview of the new series' first issue follows the web-slinger as he gets into more trouble.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 by Tom DeFalco, Pat Olliffe, John Kalisz, and VC's Joe Caramagna. DeFalco is a former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief and the editor of the original Secret Wars. The preview finds Spider-Man having to dodge an attack by giant icemen and wolves looking to tear him apart. Meanwhile, the two teams teleported to Battleworld prepare to duke it out, and we see Spider-Man switch his tattered costume for the black symbiote, though he doesn't know it at the time.

"Pat Olliffe and I were handed a daunting creative challenge," DeFalco said. "We were asked to do a sequel/new tale of a classic Marvel story that first saw print 40 years ago and created ripples that are still felt throughout the universe today. Since we share a kinship with a certain web-swinger (and his family), we were also compelled to do a story that ripped to his core and defined his unique place in the Marvel Universe while examining the budding relationship with his new black costume. With the aid of editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner, Pat and I constructed a tale that we believe has repercussions for today's readers and creative ripples that we hope will still be felt 40 years from now."

"The original Secret Wars was so multi-dimensional, it's been thrilling to add new dimensions to the saga!" Editor Mark Basso added. "While the new story fully stands alone, I can tease that the connection to the original Secret Wars goes even further than just the comics pages…Old-school fans will know what I'm talking about…!"

The exclusive preview of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 22nd.