Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Captain America, Secret Wars, and Biker Mice From Mars

This week, we have a refreshing and varied list, with appearances by some familiar faces and a few completely out-of-left-field books. The success of comic book films is still strong, with many fans gobbling up any information they can get when they can get it. Upcoming projects drive the market this week as less bombastic IPs carve out a share of the limelight from some of the juggernauts that have come before them. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | '90s kids have been sitting pretty as of late. Multiple generations are fresh off a TMNT nostalgia kick, thanks to MUTANT MAYHEM. But we're here to talk about a group that was touted as rivals of sorts. That's right, the Biker Mice from Mars! They're making a return, with a new toy line and T.V. series with none other than Ryan Reynolds behind it. Fans of the IP said to heck with it, lets' Rock n Ride secure the first issue in their limited series before any more info drops that can drive the price higher. We tracked it at a high sale of $212 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $32.

#9: NEW X-MEN #114 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2001 | This under-the-radar book is receiving some serious attention thanks to Deadpool 3, something we've seen quite a bit of lately. Mostly rumors, but often where there is smoke, there's fire. This book features the first appearance of Cassandra Nova, an astral plane parasite who replicated the DNA of Charles Xavier (who did so while Charles gestated in his mother's womb, effectively making Cassandra his twin sister). Wild, but they're rumored to appear in the upcoming Deadpool outing. Que the run on another former $1 bin staple! We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $6.

#8: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Seriously, this book just will not quit. Is it the new Spawn #1? One of those relatively cheap and plentiful key issues that generations of collectors aim to acquire. Featuring the first solo outing of Spider-Man 2099, it's quickly become a must-have thanks to the success of ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE and beyond. We tracked it at a high sale of $210 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#7: INFINITE CRISIS #5 – JIM LEE – REGULAR | DC | 2006 | Blue Beetle has received a pittance of the marketing share that some other DC films have lately. This is surprising, considering James Gunn has confirmed Blue Beetle is part of the DCU reboot. But it's been oddly quiet, and maybe that's for the best. The community at large is still in the dark, but those looking forward to this project hitting theatres have made it a point to pick up this book, the first appearance of Jaime Reyes as Blue Beetle. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $33.

#6: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Heeeeeeee's Baaaaack! Last week we highlighted that the fantastic Dan Slott had added this book in a CGC 9.8 as the first graded book within his collection. That's how much faith he has in the character, and based on the trends we've seen this book experience over the last several months, the community shares that sentiment. From the moment this book dropped, it has had a crazy amount of hype behind it, and it's only growing! We tracked it at a high sale of $121 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $31.

#5: CAPTAIN AMERICA #7 – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2019 | This book was a flash in the pan when it first dropped, but it still did well enough to warrant a 2nd print. It featured the debut of the Daughters of Liberty, a team consisting of Sue Storm, Jessica Drew, Misty Knight, White Tiger, Annabelle Riggs, Mockingbird, and Echo. If those names sound familiar, they should, as nearly all have either appeared in a Marvel project or are set to! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $31.

#4: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | With the lackluster praise for another 'Secret" project from Marvel, fans are putting their hope in the Secret Wars basket. For a good reason, the storyline would be incredible to see on the big screen. Oh, and this book features the origin of the black suit costume, one that would later go on to become Venom. If you're reading this, you know why it's so popular. Nuff' said. We tracked it at a high sale of $875 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $229.

#3: BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1 – ASHCAN | DC | 2023 | Give us the edge, baby! Batman fans love seeing the Dark Knight's dark side, and this book is hyped up to be just that. With the DC writing debut of Rafael Grampa, fans are set to see a whole new rogues gallery set to face off with a Batman who has cast aside Bruce Wayne. There's nothing left but Batman and the darkness he brings to the table. The excitement for this book is palpable, and it hasn't even dropped yet! All brought about thanks to a preview story from this "one per store" ashcan that has been seeing a ton of attention on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42.

#2: THE MIGHTY THOR #319 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1982 | We finally got the teaser trailer for Loki Season 2, and internet sleuths have found quite the easter egg. For a brief moment on a billboard, we caught a glimpse of Zaniac! Zaniac is every bit of an obscure villain who first appeared in this book. So far, it's theorized that Rafael Casal will be playing the fictional actor Brad Wolfe, who stars in the production of Zaniac! It remains to be confirmed until more information comes out, but that hasn't stopped this former $1 bin mainstay from seeing some attention! We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a CGC 8.5 copy and a raw FN FMV of $5

#1: CAPTAIN AMERICA #7 | MARVEL | 2019 | The Marvel slate of series and films is constantly in flux. Recently, a rumor started circulating that a Daughters of Liberty project could be in development. That caused this book to see an immediate jump, as their first appearance is featured within. With a cast consisting of Sue Storm, Jessica Drew, Misty Knight, White Tiger, Annabelle Riggs, Mockingbird, and Echo, it would make sense for Marvel to make the move. Most of the groundwork is already complete. Recent news has pointed to Marvel making Sue Storm the leader and focus of the upcoming Fantastic Four film. As a pillar of the team, it would make sense for Marvel to invest heavily in the character. And, with a roster such as the Daughters of Liberty, fans are in agreement. Until an announcement is made, we have to preach caution. As previously stated, Marvel is in a state of flux like never before. So until then, keep your eyes peeled! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.6 copy and an NM FMV of $14.

