Marvel Teases Thanos Vs. Hulk Battle

Marvel Comics will ring in the new year with a battle between two of its strongest characters, Thanos and the Hulk. Marvel Comics released its January 2024 solicitations this week. The list of on-sale items includes Thanos #2, the second issue of the new Thanos miniseries from Christopher Cantwell and Luca Pizzari. Leinil Francis Yu's Thanos #2 cover shows the Mad Titan trading blows with the Green Goliath. The new Thanos series sees Thanos on a mission to reunite with his beloved Death. Marvel's new Illuminati are trying to stop him and waste no time using their biggest weapon: the Hulk. The Thanos #2 synopsis and Leinil Francis Yu's cover follow:

"The new Illuminati move on Thanos to prevent him from destroying the Earth as part of his quest to reclaim his beloved Death, which means it's time to bring in the biggest gun they've got: THE INCREDIBLE HULK!"

(Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Thanos Series

"I've had the honor and joy of writing some of Marvel's greatest villains, so you can imagine how excited I am to not only tackle the Mad Titan himself, but pit him against some of the most powerful brains and fists out there—this latest lineup of the Illuminati," Cantwell said when Marvel announced the new Thanos series in August. "But I think folks will find the backdrop of this story quite unexpected, mischievously funny, and heartbreakingly human, for what has drawn Thanos back screaming into the universe is a singular pain and desire for connection that he believes only one essence in existence (and non-existence) can give him… while this being is in turn grappling with some deeper questions about what they are, and what they want to be. Plus, Thanos hot-wires a pickup truck."

Pizzari added, "I could tell right from reading the first panel description that this book was gonna be something else. I never even met Chris before and yet it's like he wrote this book reading my mind; there are a lot of characters I've always wanted to try my hand on. Thanos himself is, of course, unbelievably fun to draw, I'm constantly telling myself to make him bigger and bigger!"

Marvel's New Illuminati

The new Thanos series mentions the new Illuminati. That means the Marvel Universe's secret society has returned. The lineup includes some Illuminati founding members – Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Mister Fantastic. The other half of the group are newcomers – Blue Marvel, Emma Frost, and, apparently, the Hulk.

Brian Michael Bendis and Steve McNiven created the Illuminati in 2005's New Avengers #7. The Illuminati first formed within the Marvel Universe after the Kree-Skrull War. Six heroes founded the group, with each member representing a different group within the Marvel Universe. Prince Namor represented the seas and its inhabitants. Iron Man stood for the Avengers and a willingness to work hand-in-hand with the government. Mister Fantastic represented the science community while Doctor Strange, as Sorcerer Supreme, spoke for arcane interests. Professor X and Black Bolt represented mutants and Inhumans, respectively. The group also petitioned Black Panther to join as a member, but T'Challa refused.

Thanos #2 goes on sale in January. The issue's solicitation information follows.