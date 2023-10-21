Marvel Brings Back an Alternate Earth That Hasn't Been Seen in Decades

The Marvel multiverse continues to be in the front of people's minds, especially as the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise is exploring alternate Earths in movies and television, culminating in an upcoming adaptation of Avengers: Secret Wars. As fans of Marvel Comics know, there are a massive number of alternate realms already on the page — and an unexpected one just returned in the penultimate issue of Marvel's Scarlet Witch series. Spoilers for Scarlet Witch #9 from Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, Lorenzo Tammetta, Frank William, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!

The main story of Scarlet Witch #9 essentially showcases a day in the life of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, and a wide array of adventures she goes on. In addition to fighting monsters with Jennifer Kale and Man-Thing, and helping her niece Luna stop a bit of mystical gentrification, she can be seen fighting alongside Sara Rogers / Crusader on Earth-9811.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What Is Marvel's Earth-9811?

Earth-9811 as a concept was created by Jay Faerber and Gregg Schigiel, and made its debut in 1998's What If...? #114. The gimmick of Earth-9811 was that it was an alternate recounting of the events of the original Secret Wars, in which the heroes trapped on Battleworld were unable to return home, and decided to stay and raise families.

This resulted in a number of new heroes as part of a younger generation — including Sara, who is the daughter of Rogue and Captain America.

What Is Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series About?

In Scarlet Witch, there is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the Scarlet Witch!

"Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch," Orlando said in a statement when the series was announced. "Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way."

"You have been waiting for Scarlet Witch's solo return for so long!" Pichelli added. "Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

