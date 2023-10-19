Captain Marvel Debuts Her New Costume in Preview of Marvel Series (Exclusive)

Carol Danvers is back in action with a new Captain Marvel costume in an exclusive preview of her new series. The next month is going to be a busy one for Captain Marvel, with her new feature film, The Marvels, set to soar into theaters on November 10th. Captain Marvel is also keeping busy with leading The Avengers, which has relaunched under writer Jed MacKay. With a new movie on the way, Marvel Comics has decided to also launch a new volume of Captain Marvel by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua. A preview of the debut issue features Captain Marvel putting her new costume to the test.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Captain Marvel #1 by Alyssa Wong, Jan Bazaldua, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Ariana Maher. It starts with Captain Marvel in Manhattan, where a building is dropping from the sky as innocent bystanders scatter. Using her superhuman Kree abilities, Captain Marvel flies up into the sky to catch the building and give it a soft landing on the street below. She's then confronted by our villain, who is covered in the color purple with wings sprouting from her back.

After the introductions are over, Captain Marvel shoots an energy blast at the mysterious villain, who quickly absorbs it with her hand. Since energy won't work, Carol Danvers resorts to letting her fists do the talking for her.

The Marvels tracking for weak opening weekend box office

After some up-and-down opening weekend box offices for Marvel Studios in 2023, The Marvels is reportedly tracking to be on the weaker side of the equation. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned $476,071,180 worldwide, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned a more impressive $845,555,777. As for The Marvels, early projections put it between $75-$80 million in its opening weekend.

That would put The Marvels 50% lower than the opening weekend for Captain Marvel. Something that more than likely contributed to the success of Captain Marvel was that it released right between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with the latter seeing her team up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to defeat Thanos.

The exclusive preview of Captain Marvel #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 25th.