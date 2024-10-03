It was about clobberin' time that Ben Grimm — the Fantastic Four's ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing — got his own series. More than a decade after his debut alongside Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, and the Human Torch in the pages of 1961's Fantastic Four #1, Marvel publisher Stan Lee conceived Marvel Two-in-One: a Thing team-up title that would guest star a different Marvel hero (or heroes) in each issue. After a brawl with the Hulk and a team up with Iron Man in issues #11 and #12 of the Thing-featuring tryout book Marvel Feature, the Thing headlined his own comic when Marvel Two-in-One #1 hit stands in October 1973.

Spanning 100 issues over a decade, Marvel Two-in-One presented Thing team ups and throwdowns with some of Marvel's most popular characters — including the Avengers, Spider-Man, Thor, Ghost Rider, and Daredevil — and lesser-known characters like the original Guardians of the Galaxy, Doc Savage, the Liberty Legion, Nighthawk, Skull the Slayer, Quasar, the Living Mummy, Blue Diamond, and even the Yancy Street Gang.

In addition to a line of The Thing! variant covers reimagining the Thing as Earth's mightiest heroes, Marvel is paying homage to the Thing's series with the Two-In-One variant cover series. The 12 covers, which will adorn issues of X-Men, Deadpool, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Amazing Spider-Man, and more titles starting in November, reimagine classic issues of Two-In-One as the Thing joins forces with the likes of Storm, Moon Knight, Miles Morales, the Uncanny X-Men, and more.

Below, we've rounded up the Marvel Two-In-One variant covers alongside the original Two-In-One covers: