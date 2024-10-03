The Thing Clobbers the Marvel Universe on New Variant Covers

The Fantastic Four's Thing gets the spotlight on new Marvel Two-in-One variant covers.

By Cameron Bonomolo

It was about clobberin' time that Ben Grimm — the Fantastic Four's ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing — got his own series. More than a decade after his debut alongside Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, and the Human Torch in the pages of 1961's Fantastic Four #1, Marvel publisher Stan Lee conceived Marvel Two-in-One: a Thing team-up title that would guest star a different Marvel hero (or heroes) in each issue. After a brawl with the Hulk and a team up with Iron Man in issues #11 and #12 of the Thing-featuring tryout book Marvel Feature, the Thing headlined his own comic when Marvel Two-in-One #1 hit stands in October 1973.

Spanning 100 issues over a decade, Marvel Two-in-One presented Thing team ups and throwdowns with some of Marvel's most popular characters — including the Avengers, Spider-Man, Thor, Ghost Rider, and Daredevil — and lesser-known characters like the original Guardians of the Galaxy, Doc Savage, the Liberty Legion, Nighthawk, Skull the Slayer, Quasar, the Living Mummy, Blue Diamond, and even the Yancy Street Gang.

In addition to a line of The Thing! variant covers reimagining the Thing as Earth's mightiest heroes, Marvel is paying homage to the Thing's series with the Two-In-One variant cover series. The 12 covers, which will adorn issues of X-Men, Deadpool, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Amazing Spider-Man, and more titles starting in November, reimagine classic issues of Two-In-One as the Thing joins forces with the likes of Storm, Moon Knight, Miles Morales, the Uncanny X-Men, and more.

Below, we've rounded up the Marvel Two-In-One variant covers alongside the original Two-In-One covers:

X-MEN #7 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by ROGE ANTONIO

marvel-thing-two-in-one-variant-covers.jpg

DEADPOOL #8 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

marvel-thing-two-in-one-variant-covers-thing-deadpool.jpg

VENOM #39 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by JUSTIN MASON

venom-39-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-justin-mason-thing-venom.jpg

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #3 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

exceptional-x-men-3-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-mark-bagley-thing-exceptional-x-men.jpg

IMMORTAL THOR #17 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

immortal-thor-17-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-stefano-caselli-thing-thor.jpg

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by AMANDA CONNER

miles-morales-spider-man-26-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-amanda-conner-thing-jack-of-hearts.jpg

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #2 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

moon-knight-fist-of-khonshu-2-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-dave-wachter-thing-moon-knight.jpg

SCARLET WITCH #6 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

scarlet-witch-6-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-annie-wu-thing-scarlet-witch.jpg

STORM #2 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

storm-2-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-sara-pichelli-thing-storm.jpg

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by ALEX SAVIUK

amazing-spider-man-62-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-alex-saviuk-thing-spider-man.jpg

Related:

INCREDIBLE HULK #19 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

incredible-hulk-19-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-gleb-melnikov-thing-hulk.jpg

UNCANNY X-MEN #6 Marvel Two-In-One Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

uncanny-x-men-6-marvel-two-in-one-variant-cover-by-phil-noto-thing-x-men.jpg

