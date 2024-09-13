The Thing Becomes Spider-Man and More Marvel Heroes in New Variant Covers

She-Hulk, Dazzler, and more are getting a rocky makeover.

By Jenna Anderson

It's about to be clobberin' time across Marvel Comics. On Thursday, Marvel unveiled a series of variant covers themed around Ben Grimm / The Thing, which will appear throughout the publisher's November 2024 books. These covers not only aim to celebrate The Thing's beloved status in the comic space, but hype up Ebon Moss-Bachrach's upcoming portrayal of the character in next summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The variant cover series will kick off on November 6th with an Avengers #20 variant cover by Paco Medina, with subsequent covers debuting weekly through a Fantastic Four #27 variant cover by Luciano Vecchio. You can check out the full list of issues and artists below.

On Sale 11/6

  • AVENGERS #20 The Thing! Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

On Sale 11/13

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 The Thing! Variant Cover by AARON KUDER
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by PETE WOODS
  • UNCANNY X-MEN #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON

On Sale 11/20

  • DAREDEVIL #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN
  • PHOENIX #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE
  • SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 The Thing! Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
  • WOLVERINE #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI 

On Sale 11/27

  • DAZZLER #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO
  • IRON MAN #2 The Thing! Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
  • SPIDER-BOY #13 The Thing! Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

On Sale 12/18

  • FANTASTIC FOUR #27 The Thing! Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?

Plot details have not been revealed for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the film stars Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in currently-unknown roles. 

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Keep scrolling to get the first look at Marvel's The Thing variant covers!

Amazing Spider-Man #61 by Aaron Kuder

asm2022061-kuder-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Avengers #20 by Paco Medina

aven2023020-medina-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Captain America #15 by Pete Woods

capa2023015-woods-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Dazzler #3 by Ario Anindito

dazzler2024003-anindito-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Uncanny X-Men #5 by Javier Garron

uncx2024005-garron-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Fantastic Four #27 by Luciano Vecchio

ff2022027-vecchio-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Boy #13 by Chrissie Zullo

spiderboy2023013-zullo-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Iron Man #2 by Iban Coello

im2024002-coello-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Wolverine #3 by Guiseppe Camuncoli

wolv2024003-camuncoli-the-thing.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #7 by Todd Nauck

spgwengs2024007-nauck-the-thing.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Phoenix #5 by Elizabeth Torque

phx2024005-torque-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Daredevil #15 by Andrei Bressan

dd2023015-bressan-thething.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

