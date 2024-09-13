The Thing Becomes Spider-Man and More Marvel Heroes in New Variant Covers
She-Hulk, Dazzler, and more are getting a rocky makeover.
It's about to be clobberin' time across Marvel Comics. On Thursday, Marvel unveiled a series of variant covers themed around Ben Grimm / The Thing, which will appear throughout the publisher's November 2024 books. These covers not only aim to celebrate The Thing's beloved status in the comic space, but hype up Ebon Moss-Bachrach's upcoming portrayal of the character in next summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
The variant cover series will kick off on November 6th with an Avengers #20 variant cover by Paco Medina, with subsequent covers debuting weekly through a Fantastic Four #27 variant cover by Luciano Vecchio. You can check out the full list of issues and artists below.
On Sale 11/6
- AVENGERS #20 The Thing! Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 11/13
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 The Thing! Variant Cover by AARON KUDER
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by PETE WOODS
- UNCANNY X-MEN #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON
On Sale 11/20
- DAREDEVIL #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN
- PHOENIX #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE
- SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 The Thing! Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
- WOLVERINE #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
On Sale 11/27
- DAZZLER #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO
- IRON MAN #2 The Thing! Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
- SPIDER-BOY #13 The Thing! Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO
On Sale 12/18
- FANTASTIC FOUR #27 The Thing! Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?
Plot details have not been revealed for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the film stars Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in currently-unknown roles.
"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."
Keep scrolling to get the first look at Marvel's The Thing variant covers!
Amazing Spider-Man #61 by Aaron Kuder
Avengers #20 by Paco Medina
Captain America #15 by Pete Woods
Dazzler #3 by Ario Anindito
Uncanny X-Men #5 by Javier Garron
Fantastic Four #27 by Luciano Vecchio
Spider-Boy #13 by Chrissie Zullo
Iron Man #2 by Iban Coello
Wolverine #3 by Guiseppe Camuncoli
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #7 by Todd Nauck
Phoenix #5 by Elizabeth Torque
Daredevil #15 by Andrei Bressan
