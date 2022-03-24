Thor’s 60th Anniversary Gives Mjolnir a Love and Thunder Redesign

Part of the 60th anniversary of Thor will involve the God of Thunder’s enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, getting a major redesign to match its return in July’s Thor: Love and Thunder. April’s Thor #24 is also the hero’s 750th issue and sees the return of legendary creators from Thor’s storied history, picking right up from their landmark runs. It also comes on the heels of writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein’s “God of Hammers” story arc, which cost Thor both his father Odin and Mjolnir. What Thor doesn’t realize is Odin Borson’s spirit lives on inside of the new-look Mjolnir.

Nic Klein’s design sheet for Mjolnir shows the hammer with numerous cracks in it. The cracks are sealed with a golden material that matches the color scheme on its handle. This is something similar to how Mjolnir is reportedly going to look in Thor: Love and Thunder, as promotional art has shown Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor wielding the reforged hammer that was broken in Thor: Ragnarok.

Creators such as Walter Simonson, Jason Aaron, J. Michael Straczynski, Olivier Coipel, Dan Jurgens, Al Ewing, Lee Garbett, and Das Pastoras are coming back for the milestone issue of Thor. They have all crafted fan-favorite tales featuring the God of Thunder, and will revisit those runs in short stories.

In addition to Cates and Klein’s main story, the list of creative teams and stories are below:

Writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel reunite for a story set during their redefining Thor saga

Legendary comics creator Dan Jurgens writes and draws an incredible Thor and Balder team up

Comics icon Walter Simonson makes his grand return to Thor, writing and drawing an all-new adventure that explores the origin of his beloved creation, Beta Ray Bill

Al Ewing and Lee Garbett collaborate for the first time since LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD to bring you an all-new chapter for the god of mischief that leads directly into Ewing’s upcoming DEFENDERS BEYOND series

And prepare for a revelatory tale about Odin that only writer Jason Aaron and artist Das Pastoras can deliver!

Marvel teased a major death in Thor’s 750th issue back in January with Thor and his allies in Asgard mourning “a brutal loss.” “God of Hammers” finds Thor in search of his Asgardian hammer Mjolnir. The artifact has become harder and harder for Thor to lift since Cates and Klein began their run, with everyday run-of-the-mill people able to lift it, including Tony Stark. The story has revealed Mjolnir is possessed by the Mangog after Jane Foster tossed the hammer into the sun when she was the Goddess of Thunder. This explains why Mjolnir has appeared to have a mind of its own.

You can check out interior pages and Nic Klein’s design sheet for Mjolnir’s new look below. The oversized Thor #24 goes on sale April 27th.

THOR #24

Written by DONNY CATES, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, WALTER SIMONSON, DAN JURGENS, AL EWING, & JASON AARON

Art by NIC KLEIN, OLIVIER COIPEL, DAN JURGENS, WALTER SIMONSON, LEE GARBETT, & DAS PASTORAS

Colors by MATT WILSON, LAURA MARTIN, ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ, & ANTONIO FABELA

Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Nic Klein’s Design Sheet for Mjolnir

Thor #24 Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans

Thor #24 Interior by Donny Cates and Nic Klein

Thor #24 Interior by Dan Jurgens

Thor #24 Interior by Walter Simonson

Thor #24 Interior by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett

Thor #24 Interior by J. Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel

Thor #24 Interior by Jason Aaron and Das Pastoras