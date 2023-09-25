Marvel's Thor Preview Shows Odin Cutting Out His Own Eye

Marvel has released an exclusive preview of The Immortal Thor #2, from writer Al Ewing and the art team of Martín Cóccolo and Matt Wilson. Featuring a cover by superstar Alex Ross that features a shadowy figure (Toranos) with an illuminated eye, it's maybe no surprise that the issue starts with a flashback that centers on Odin, Thor's father, and the moment in his life where he cut out his own eye to trade it for "wisdom." Poor Odin is one of those characters who seems to exist to get constantly murdered or disfigured, but at least in this case it's both backstory and also something that's key to his mythology going back to Norse mythology.

The character in question is Toranos, who faces off with Thor, claiming the age of "small gods" is over. He is named for the Celtic god Toranis, although there is an existing Toranis in Marvel lore that has a more traditional backstory. This isn't too dissimilar to the way Set and Seth both exist in Marvel, and exist independently of one another despite being variations on the same mythological character.

First appearing in Immortal Thor #1, Toranos was an Elder God who was exiled by his sister Gaea for thousands of years in Utgard, along with his brother Utgard-Loki. She recently released him and tasked him with destroying New York, which puts him head to head with Thor.

You can see the solicitation text and preview pages below:

TORANOS WALKS THE EARTH! An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction—and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price. And all the while, Loki waited—Loki, who took no side and played no favorites…even if it be their own kin. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the hour of his greatest trial.

LEGACY #763

Written by: Al Ewing

Art by: Martín Cóccolo, Matt Wilson

Cover by: Alex Ross

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: September 27, 2023

h/t AIPT