Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."

Marvel's July 2022 solicitations for Avengers Forever #8 provide more details on a Thor who cannot lift his magical hammer Mjolnir. Determined not to let the lack of a hammer stop him, Thor travels to the mystical K'un-Lun to learn under the teachings of the Immortal Iron Fist. Aaron Kuder's cover to Avengers Forever #8 features the Unworthy Thor with his taped right fist soaring toward the reader.

This isn't the first time fans have gotten to see the God of Thunder unworthy to lift his hammer. The Marvel event series Original Sin, also written by Jason Aaron, saw Nick Fury whisper something to Thor that left his confidence shattered, resulting in his unworthiness. Without his hammer and one of his arms, Thor picked up his battle axe Jarnbjorn with an updated haircut.

Thor's secret origin will be revealed in this summer's Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1. The giant-sized one-shot from writer Jason Aaron and artist Kev Walker will also include new revelations about the prehistoric Avengers. Plus, the story also promises to show how these revelations factor into Avengers mythos, which rolls into a major Avengers story taking place later this year.

The solicitation and cover for Avengers Forever #8 can be found below. The issue goes on sale in July.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS FOREVER #8

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

Predator variant COVER by Juan Jose Ryp

THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR!

Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he's a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth's great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K'un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99