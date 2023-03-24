Marvel Pays Tribute to George Perez with New Variant Covers

Ever since his passing last year, the comic industry has been sharing an outpouring of love for legendary writer and artist George Perez. It looks like a new string of Marvel Comics variant covers will be continuing that trend, spotlighting some of Perez's art pieces. On Thursday, Marvel revealed the first look at several of these variant covers, which will be publishing in June and July of this year. The covers are a partnership between Marvel and Perez's estate, and will showcase a collection of rare drawings, which have been beautifully restored, colored, and showcased on the covers of select Marvel releases. These covers spotlight George's legendary depictions of Marvel's greatest heroes, giving fans an opportunity to reflect on his groundbreaking work on the genre.

"George Pérez may no longer be with us, but his work is immortal. And so it's a delight to be able to share these seldom-seen pieces by George done throughout his career with all of his legions of fans," Marvel VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said.

"George loved his fans. He loved meeting them and he loved drawing for them. His joy was evident in every smile, hug and stroke of his pen," Constance Eza of The George Perez Trust shared. "We are beyond thrilled and grateful that Marvel has conceived of this cover program to showcase some of his commissioned works to be enjoyed by fans the world over. We miss him terribly, but his art is part of a legacy that will continue to resonate for years to come. We hope you enjoy these never before published covers!"

On Sale 6/7

FANTASTIC FOUR #8 VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

FANTASTIC FOUR #8 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

On Sale 6/21

AVENGERS #2 VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

AVENGERS #2 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

On Sale July

TBA #1 VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

TBA #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

