Artist George Pérez's Iconic Hawaiian Shirts Going Up For Auction to Benefit Family

For a generation of comic fans, George Pérez was absolutely legendary, with the writer and artist putting his stamp on both the DC and Marvel universes over the span of decades. After Pérez passed away earlier this year due to complications from pancreatic cancer, many aspects of his career have been celebrated, including his iconic sense of style, which often included Hawaiian shirts. On Friday, The Original Art Experience Show will be offering an opportunity to own one of Pérez's handmade shirts — all for a good cause. On December 2nd at 6pm CT, The Experience's YouTube page will be hosting an auction that includes three of Pérez's shirts, which were handmade by his wife, Carol Flynn. All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go directly to Flynn.

"During his career, George could be seen often on the convention circuit wearing bright and colorful button-down shirts featuring various animated characters and other designs," Dynamite Entertainment said (via CBR). "One of his most notable was a pink shirt with the character of Lambchop on it. These shirts were made for him by his wife and three of her handmade shirts will be up for sale. These feature patterns that include Tweety & Sylvester, a frolicking panda and hot air balloons."

The show will also feature an array of artwork, including Bob Layton and original pages from Jim Starlin's Thanos vs. Hulk and Ron Garney's Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider and Wolverine.

"George's longtime art agent, Spencer Beck of the Artists Choice, provided the shirts and worked with Bob Layton on the art for the show," Dynamite said. "There will be many more surprises as well. Part of the proceeds from the Bob Layton art will go to help aid pancreatic cancer research in George Perez's name. Tower Cancer Research Foundation is based in Southern California, and funds leading local researchers, making us a launchpad for additional funding and discoveries here and on the global stage. Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research has funded more than $250 million in research grants and been a leading force in every major advancement in pancreatic cancer research."

Perez is known for his legendary stints on titles like Crisis on Infinite Earths, The New Teen Titans, Wonder Woman, and JLA/Avengers. He had been retired from comics since 2019.