George Perez: Marvel and DC Comics Issue Statements After Comics Legend's Death

DC Comics and Marvel paid tribute to George Perez on Saturday after the comics legend died. When news about the 67-year-old broke, the comics community gathered to celebrate the life of a true legend in this industry. The two massive publishers had to commemorate Perez for the ways he's shaped both of their mythologies over the year. His pencils on The Avengers and DC's Justice League of America are absolutely iconic. Marvel is actually where he began his career under Rich Buckler on Marvel's Astonishing Tales. However, for a lot of fans the contributions to DC works like The New Teen Titans and Wonder Woman cannot be overstated. A lot of the modern approach to these characters can be traced back to the pages that Perez and his partners rendered. Check out what DC had to say upon news of his passing.

"George Pérez made everything look effortless. His contributions were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC's long and rich history," the company wrote. "George's stories were a joy to read, and his work resonated with everyone he met. He will be missed by those here at DC and fans worldwide."

Marvel said, "George Pérez was an artist, a writer, a role model, and a friend. His work paved seminal stories across comics, and his legacy of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. Our family at Marvel mourns his loss today, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones."

On Twitter, his family wanted people to know that he appreciated all the love exhibited in recent months. "We are all very much grieving but, at the same time, we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our lives. To know George was to love him; and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant today without him in it. He loved all of you. He loved hearing your posts and seeing the drawings you sent and the tributes you made. He was deeply proud to have brought so much joy to so many."

"Everyone knows George's legacy as a creator. His art, characters and stories will be revered for years to come. But, as towering as that legacy is, it pales in comparison to the legacy of the man George was. George's sure legacy is his kindness. It's the love he had for bringing others joy – and I hope you all carry that with you always."

Our thoughts and prayers are with George Perez's family and friends at this time.