Marvel's Massive X-Men Connecting Covers Celebrate 700 Uncanny Issues

Marvel Comics is celebrating 60 years of mutantkind and 700 issues of Uncanny X-Men with an X-tra sized connecting cover. The publisher unveiled artist Scott Koblish's wraparound cover that will launch with Uncanny X-Men #35 in June, the milestone 700th issue of the book hitting stands with a standard commemorative cover by Pepe Larraz (Fall of the House of X). Koblish's four-part cover will then span the first issues of three flagship X-Men comics as part of the From the Ashes relaunch: X-Men #1 (by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman), Uncanny X-Men #1 (by Gail Simon and David Marquez), and Exceptional X-Men #1 (by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero).

See the just-revealed covers below.

The complete covers showcase the entirety of the X-Men's 60-year publication history, including core X-Men series as well as spinoffs and limited series — including The New Mutants, X-Factor, X-Force, and beyond — and features A-List X-Men, obscure mutants, super villains, allies, super hero guest stars, and more.

Uncanny X-Men #35 (legacy #700) goes on sale with the first part of Koblish's wraparound connecting variant cover on June 5; the second part will cover X-Men #1 on July 10. With the Krakoan Age at an end, From the Ashes relaunches Marvel's X-Men titles with new mutant teams — and new creative teams.

"Being a part of the Krakoan experiment has been a true thrill. Honestly — in many ways — it echoed the experience of mutantkind itself in the era," said Senior Editor Jordan D. White when announcing the new era of X-books. "We worked differently, we tried new things, we survived incredible new experiences. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with such fantastically talented creators throughout the era, and working on the glorious ending is truly bittersweet. I will miss it with my whole heart, but I do know… Krakoa will live on within us forever."

Said Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, "The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation. What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-Men are core X-Men series — they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-Men book for virtually any taste."

X-MEN #35 (LEGACY #700)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING, CHRIS CLAREMONT & GAIL SIMONE

Art by PHIL NOTO, JOSHUA CASSARA, LUCAS WERNECK, JEROME OPEÑA, STEFANO CASELLI, WALTER SIMONSON, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MORE

Wraparound Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Wraparound Connecting Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

On Sale 6/5

X-MEN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Wraparound Connecting Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

On Sale 7/10