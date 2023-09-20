Marvel Announces New Ultimate Spider-Man Series From Jonathan Hickman

X-Men and Fantastic Four visionary Jonathan Hickman is going to take on the Ultimate Spider-Man in a new Marvel Comics series.

Marvel is launching a new Ultimate Spider-Man comic series in 2024, under the creative team of writer Jonathan Hickman (X-Men's "House of X") and Marco Checchetto (Daredevil's "The Red Fist Saga"). The announcement post from Marvel Entertainment teases fans with the concept of Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man, before letting them know that actual reveals won't be coming until New York Comic-Con next month:

"Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion limited series spawns an entire new Ultimate Universe, complete with a new 'Ultimate Spider-Man' by Hickman and Marco @MChecC! Get more details next month at #MarvelNYCC."

It was just under a month ago that Jonathan Hickman let the cat partially out of the bag about his work on Ultimate Spider-Man. Hickman raised eyebrows by saying that he was working on a new Marvel Comics series, in addition to his highly-anticipated new release G.O.D.S. – a series that he "swore" he would "never work on..."

"I'm working on another book for Marvel right now that I swore I would never work on," Hickman told Popverse: "The sole reason why I'm doing it is that there was a way into it that I had never considered before, I found it, and now I'm having the time of my life working on it. How long will that last? I don't know. And I'll definitely quit when I stop feeling that."

In our own speculation about what new Marvel book Hickman is working on, we broke down why Ultimate Spider-Man could be an interesting pick:

Spider-Man – If there's one Marvel character that a lot of fans would argue could use the Hickman reboot treatment, it would probably be Peter Parker's Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse mythology of Marvel Comics pales in comparison to the Miles Morales Spider-Verse movies Sony and Marvel have released. If there is a writer who could re-introduce the Spider-Man multiverse and its cast of Spider-People in a revolutionary way – and simultaneously make Peter Parker a breakout character again – it would be Hickman. Since Hickman is writing the current Ultimate Invasion event series, his take on a new Ultimate Spider-Man saga would be an interesting twist followup.

(Photo: Marvel)

Indeed, there's been a much more convoluted Spider-Verse mythology that got woven into the Marvel Universe and could be simplified through the Ultimate Universe imprint. Hickman has been behind Marvel's current event series Ultimate Invasion, which has resurrected the Ultimate Universe under the control of Reed Richards' nefarious variant self, The Maker. Hickman taking that baton and carrying it into a new Ultimate Spider-Man story only makes sense.

Now, there's only one big question Marvel fans will have on their minds: Is Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man Peter Parker? Miles Morales, or someone (something) else entirely?

We'll find out more at NYCC 2023.