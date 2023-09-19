Avengers: Twilight Announced by Marvel From Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuna

The Avengers will soon be no more. Tuesday, Marvel Comics unveiled Avengers: Twilight, a series seemingly featuring the final days of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Little is known about the title as of press time, other than the fact it'll feature a creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña. More is expected to be unveiled at the House of Idea's "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con early next month.

Avengers: Twilight marks Zdarsky's first Marvel work since his Daredevil run wrapped up earlier this year, and the writer will soon be juggling both an Avengers title and the Batman ongoing series for DC Comics.

Why is Moon Knight dead?

It also happens to be the second major Marvel property to feature the demise of its characters, with the publisher heavily teasing the death of Moon Knight over the past several weeks.

"Over the course of 30 issues, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythos with the introduction of a new fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon; the return of Moon Knight's archenemy, Black Spectre; and an exciting new calling for Marc Spector at the Midnight Mission!" a Marvel synopsis for the series reads. "Now, this blockbuster run reaches an explosive turning point as the pieces fall into place for Moon Knight's ultimate demise. When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu's wrath will awaken! Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges to take Marc's place in Vengeance of the Moon Knight — a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead!"

"Moon Knight may be dying, but Vengeance of the Moon Knight rises, clawing itself from the grave!" Moon Knight writer Jed MacKay added. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of Moon Knight #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

Avengers: Twilight will hit stores in January.