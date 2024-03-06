Marvel's X-Men #35 Cover Celebrates 700 Issues

"The Professor has changed all the old rules... and we've entered a whole new world." With those words, the Krakoan Age of the X-Men began in Jonathan Hickman's House of X in 2019. But the gateways of Krakoa are closing, and a new era of X begins when the X-Men titles are reborn from the ashes in July 2024. After announcing the end of the Krakoan Age and the final X-Men issues, including the Fall of the House of X and the Rise of the Powers of X finales, Marvel Comics has unveiled the mutant-studded cover for X-Men #35: the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men.

On stands June 5, X-Men #35 commemorates 60 years of mutantkind and 700 issues of Uncanny X-Men with an epic-length story by the writers and artists who shaped the Krakoan Age, including current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan, Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men, X-Men: Forever) Al Ewing (X-Men Red, Resurrection of Magneto), Lucas Werneck (Dead X-Men, Fall of the House of X), Joshua Cassara (X-Men, X-Men: Hellfire Gala) and more. See the just-revealed wrap-around cover by Pepe Larraz (Blood Hunt) below.

The super-sized Uncanny X-Men #700 also features a "story of family" by X-legend and 16-year Uncanny X-Men writer Chris Claremont, a new story by writer Gail Simone, and art by Phil Noto (X-Men), Jerome Opena (Inferno), Stefano Caselli (X-Men Red), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Walt Simonson (X-Factor), and more.

"Being a part of the Krakoan experiment has been a true thrill. Honestly — in many ways — it echoed the experience of mutantkind itself in the era," said Senior Editor Jordan D. White. "We worked differently, we tried new things, we survived incredible new experiences. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with such fantastically talented creators throughout the era, and working on the glorious ending is truly bittersweet. I will miss it with my whole heart, but I do know… Krakoa will live on within us forever."

The official synopsis: "Marvel Comics proudly presents the final act of the Krakoan Age this June in X-Men #35! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan Era has been for mutantkind… its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of Fall of the House of X, the madness and mystery of Rise of the Powers of X… they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come."

Marvel's X-Men relaunch will see Rogue and Kate Pryde-led X-teams as mutantkind enters their new era. See the solicitations for the penultimate month of X-Men comics, which begin anew with new ongoing X-Men titles in July 2024. X-Men #35 (legacy: Uncanny X-Men #700) is on sale June 5 from Marvel Comics.