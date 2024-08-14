Marvel’s X-Men Reboot Gets Dark With Surprise Suicide Squad Twist

Marvel’s X-Men “From the Ashes” reboot is well underway, bringing back a mix of pulpy comic book fun and deeper socio-political themes that are inherent to the X-Men franchise. However, things just took a dark turn with the release of X-Factor #1, as this latest iteration of the government’s team of publicly-approved mutants has more in common with DC’s Suicide Squad than a traditional X-team!

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In X-Factor #1, we meet Rodger Broderick, a reality show producer, tasked with running a mutant recruitment drive for one General Mills. Mills is skeptical about the public truly embracing a squad of mutants, by Broderick cynically believes that a team of mutants serving the government in times of conflict would be a massive PR win that would also keep public sentiment turned away from how the mutants are actually being treated.

The new X-Factor squad includes Warren Worthington III/Angel, Rusty Collins/Firefist, the feral Frenzy, shape-shifter Cameo, and young recruit Daniel Choi/Xyber. After getting to experience both the insane luxury of being on X-Factor (big mansion, fully-funded resources, and equipment), as well as the complicated divide in public opinion (anti-mutant groups, pro-mutant extremists), the team gets sent on a serious mission: taking down “X-Term” a Russian mutant paramilitary group led by Darkstar. Well, the inexperienced X-Factor team quickly finds themselves in over their heads. The mission goes sideways when X-Term soldiers accidentally shoot up some explosives placed inside a nuclear plant cooling tower. The tower comes down, killing several X-Factor team members (Cameo, Firesfist), and severely injuring others (Feral, Angel).

Angel thinks it’s a PR disaster, but Rodger Broderick visits his hospital bed with a surprising counterpoint: X-Factor is trending in a bigger way than ever before! More to the point, Broderick believes the failed X-Term mission cracked the code on how X-Factor can succeed: a roster of “completely interchangeable” mutants. While angel is still stuck in a hospital bed, a whole new X-Factor team is rolled out, with a roster that includes Alex Summers/Havok, Frenzy, Pyro, Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Xyber (again) and Granny Smite, a late-life mutant immortal who is trying to die.

X-Factor #1 proves to be one of the most intriguing entries in this “From the Ashes” reboot. The Suicide Squad premise is certainly not new – but applying to a team of mutants being used by the government (instead of criminals) opens up deeper thematic layers than what your average Task Force X story ever offers.

Welcome to the X-Men Universe, X-Factor – here’s hoping you survive…

X-Factor #1 by Mark Russell (art by Bob Quinn) is now on sale at Marvel Comics.