Marvel’s First Family is In Grave Danger in Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four First Look (Exclusive)

Marvel is no stranger to crossovers — and we’re not talking about crossovers with DC Comics. We’re talking about crossovers with other IP outside of what one might normally expect in comics, things like Godzilla vs Avengers or Aliens vs Avengers to name two particularly interesting ones from 2025. Now, they’re doing it again in 2026 with a new, four-issue series that is not only a bit of a throwback but is a surprisingly perfect pairing of beloved Marvel heroes with an iconic pop culture franchise.

Heading to comics stores in February is Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four. Written by Josh Trujillo (What If…? Galactus) with art by Andrea Di Vito (Emma Frost: The White Queen), the new series will send Marvel’s First Family in the world of the original 1968 film, giving fans of the Planet of the Apes franchise some familiar faces while sending the heroes on a unique journey — and we have an exclusive first look.

The Fantastic Four Are In Serious Danger

As you can see in the first look images above, the Fantastic Four find themselves in serious danger when it comes to their situation on what seems like a strange world. The team appears to have been captured and are on trial — and facing death if they’re found guilty. They also appear to be powerless from what we can tell in the images, especially Ben, who is decidedly not his usual, rocky self.

“I grew up watching Planet of the Apes marathons on Saturday afternoons, so it’s a huge thrill to write for these iconic characters!” Trujillo told Marvel. “Having Marvel’s First Family butt heads with Cornelius, Zira, and Dr. Zaius is just too much fun, and I can’t believe I’m the one who gets to tell this epic tale. It’s a mash-up decades in the making, and I hope you come along for the ride!’

Planet of the Apes Has a Long History With Marvel

What is especially exciting about the crossover is that this isn’t the first time Marvel has been involved with Planet of the Apes, at least in terms of comics. The publisher originally published the Planet of the Apes comics between 1074 and 1977. They would regain the license in 2022 and there have been two Planet of the Apes miniseries since then — the most recent timed to Kingdom of Planet of the Apes in 2024. This also marks the first time we’ve gotten a crossover featuring Marvel’s heroes and Apes’ unique universe.

Here’s now Marvel describes Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four: Marvel’s First Family find themselves stranded on the Planet of the Apes! Witness history as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the very first time with Cornelius, Zira, Ursus, and of course Dr. Zaius! But they won’t be going alone! Familiar foes from the Marvel Universe have set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won’t soon forget!

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!