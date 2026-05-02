5 Great Marvel Alternate Universes Nobody Talks About

Marvel Comics prides itself on its vast and diverse multiverse that’s home to infinite parallel Earths with their own gripping tales of recognizable superheroes. The multiverse has also become a significant aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years. Some of Marvel’s most famous and critically acclaimed parallel Earths include the two Ultimate Universes, as well as the “Days of Future Past” Universe. And of course, there’s the long-running What If…? series that’s about taking familiar superheroes and storylines in bold new directions in different universes. With so many alternate universes, there are bound to be those that are incredibly underrated.

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From creative reimagining of iconic Marvel superheroes to thrilling storylines, these are the universes that Marvel needs to revisit in the future.

5) Mangaverse

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The ultimate fusion of art styles and tropes of different cultures, Earth-2301, aka the Mangaverse, saw many Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, given a complete makeover in the style of Japanese manga and anime. The characters’ personalities and backstories were also altered to fit the genre’s tropes better. These included having Spider-Man raised in a ninja clan, Iron Man piloting a giant mecha, and the Hulk becoming a kaiju. The universe offered many striking designs and stories full of engaging interpersonal drama. Although the Mangaverse does have its critics, in general, this world is a fun, over-the-top joyride like the genre it’s inspired by.

4) Earth-Morgan Conquest Universe

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A universe artificially created by the evil witch Morgan Le Fay with the reality-warping Twilight Sword, Earth-398 was designed to resemble the Middle Ages. Everything from the technology to people’s thoughts is rooted in their Medieval environment. The Avengers of this world are known as the Queen’s Vengeance, and they help enforce Morgan Le Fay’s dictatorship over the planet. However, several members of the Queen’s Vengeance, including Yeoman America, Scarlet Witch, Wonder Man, and Donar, rebelled against Morgan Le Fay and helped liberate the world from her tyranny. Having the Avengers in a fantasy setting provides a lot of potential for fun storylines that Marvel can still explore if they revisit this world.

3) Bullet Points Universe

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With just one bullet, the entire Marvel Universe was turned on its head. On Earth-70105, Doctor Abraham Erskine, the creator of the Super Soldier Serum, was killed before he could complete his work. On top of killing Erskine, the bullet also took the life of Private Ben Parker, who was defending the scientist. Without Erskine or Uncle Ben, many Marvel characters undergo drastic changes. Steve Rogers becomes Iron Man, Bruce Banner becomes Spider-Man, and Peter Parker becomes the Hulk. Additionally, the Fantastic Four don’t exist; instead, Reed Richards is the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. The Bullet Points Universe offers a brilliant tale on how small actions can have world-changing consequences.

2) Mirror Mirror Universe

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Usually, What If…? tales are relegated to one-shot stories where an alternate universe is explored in only a single issue. However, the short-lived Mirror Mirror miniseries had several stories set in the same world: Earth-717. Some of the divergences from the main Marvel continuity include Captain America fighting in the American Civil War, the Fantastic Four being Russian cosmonauts, Wolverine taking on the Punisher mantle, Namor being raised by humans, and Daredevil having been born in feudal Japan. It’s an incredibly immersive series that follows this universe across the globe and through the centuries, showing how different environments shaped Marvel’s most popular heroes. It’s far past time that Marvel shows how Earth-717 would shape other iconic members of the superhero community.

1) Mutant X Universe

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Earth-1298, aka the Mutant X Universe, offers one of the most bizarre and compelling versions of the X-Men in the multiverse. In this universe, Xavier is a corrupt, genocidal madman, while Magneto leads his own version of the X-Men. However, the most prominent team on this Earth is the Six, who are made up of former members of the X-Men who have taken on strange new forms. Led by Havok, the Six’s other members include the vampiric Bloodstorm, the Brute, the Fallen, Iceman, and Jean Grey’s clone Madelyne Prior, aka Marvel Woman. Together, they fight villains like the Avengers, Professor X, and S.H.I.E.L.D. Mutant X was an ambitious storyline that provided some of the most imaginative and striking versions of Marvel’s premier mutant superhero team.

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