Marvel's Voices Travels to Wakanda to Visit the Black Panthers of the Past, Present and Future (Exclusive)

The celebrated Marvel's Voices anthology is back for a new installment, and it features the cast of characters from the Black Panther franchise. Black History Month is the perfect time to travel to Wakanda for Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1, featuring a collection of stories from creators making their Marvel debut, and more. Fans will get the opportunity to experience untold stories of T'Challa, his ancestors, and even a figure who will go on to become the Black Panther of the future.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1. It features an introduction by The New York Times bestselling author Frederick Joseph, along with "The Old Ways" by Karama Horne (Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda), Alitha E. Martinez (Black Panther), and Rachelle Rosenberg; "The Education of Changamire" by Adam Serwer (Wakanda), Todd Harris (Marvel Studios storyboard artist), and Jordie Bellaire; "Remember the Name" by I Am Iron Man creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande, and Dee Cunniffe; "The Illusion of Fairness" by Eisner Award-winning writer Dr. Sheena C. Howard and Marcus Williams (Tuskegee Heirs); and "The Last Black Panther" by Juni Ba (Monkey Meat) and Chris O'Halloran.

"Ever since we first started bringing Marvel's Voices into our comics back in 2020, it's been so inspiring to see our stories grow and evolve, bringing up a fantastic lineup of new characters and creators," said Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. "Looking ahead to 2023, we're excited to expand the anthology series to broaden our focus on characters and families, giving our writers, editors, and readers more stories and more characters in the grand tradition of MARVEL'S VOICES."

You can find the exclusive preview of Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 15th.