Black Panther Funko Pop and Pin Set Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Funko has expanded their Marvel Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary Collection Pop and Pin sets with a Black Panther edition that's based on the character's retro comic book look. As noted, the Funko Pop comes with a matching enamel pin, and you can pre-order it here on Amazon (exclusive) for $24.99 with shipping slated for May 24th.

The 60th anniversary collection kicked off with the Iron Man Pop and Pin back in November, and that was followed by a Thor bundle at Funko Fair 2023. Those figures are also Amazon exclusives, and you can grab them right here.

On a related note, Black Panther: Wakanda forever is now breaking recofrds on Disney+ and available on Blu-ray. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also landed on Disney+ this week.

What Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever About?

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.