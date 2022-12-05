MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2

A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.

The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking Infinity Saga. The first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 variant covers will hit comic book stores and digital storefronts in February from some of the top artists today. Mark Brooks illustrates the unforgettable "Avengers Assemble" moment from Avengers: Endgame with Captain America wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir; Leinil Francis Yu tackles the big Infinity Saga villain Thanos and his Black Order from Avengers: Infinity War; and Shang-Chi artist Dike Ruan presents Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What Is The Infinity Saga?

The Infinity Saga encapsulates the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the name indicates, it centers on the six Infinity Stones and Thanos' quest to gather each of them for his Infinity Gauntlet. While each movie in the Infinity Saga hasn't focused on the Infinity Stones, they have played an important role in the overall theme of the MCU.

"We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Empire in 2019. "Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn't it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?"

"Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 are very much of a piece," Feige said. "They're very different movies and tonally they're very different movies, which is why we did not want to say Part 1 and Part 2, but they're very directly connected. Avengers 4 is the conclusion of all twenty-one movies before it."

You can take a look at the three Infinity Saga Phase 3 variant covers below.