Marvel’s Complete MCU Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Has Launched

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that a massive Infinity Saga Blu-ray box set containing all 23 MCU films was on the way. Fortunately, Marvel superfans didn’t have to wait long to put it on their holiday shopping list.

Pre-orders for the The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set are live right here at Best Buy for $549.99 with a release date slated for November 15th. The complete details haven’t been announced, but the image above reveals that you’ll get an exclusive Matt Ferguson lithograph, a Kevin Feige letter (we assume it’s actually autographed), 23 Blu-ray art cases, and an exclusive bonus disk that “includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, and more.”

Needless to say, interested parties need to jump on this set right away because there will be only so many go around – especially as we get closer to Christmas. If it’s too rich for your blood, keep in mind that all of Marvel’s films are now available individually on 4K UHD Blu-ray. As for what you might find on the bonus disk in the Infinity Saga box set, Feige offered up some hints:

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige said in a Q&A with Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

