Marvel Reveals New Details About Ms. Marvel's Mutant Power

The last issue of Ms. Marvel's new series revealed some intriguing details regarding her mutant powers. This has been a signature year for Ms. Marvel. After having a self-titled solo series on Disney+, Ms. Marvel made the jump to the big screen as a co-star in The Marvels alongside Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau. In the comics, Ms. Marvel was killed in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, to only be resurrected and revealed to be a mutant. This placed her firmly in the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe, but a new discovery teases even more changes for Kamala Khan.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4 comes from the creative team of Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Carlos Gómez, Adam Gorham, Erick Arciniega, VC's Joe Caramagna, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. The issue is mostly Ms. Marvel battling a giant Stark Sentinel and coming out victorious. After escaping to the X-Men's secret compound, she gets her costume repaired by Emma Frost at the Hellfire Club. Emma brings up Kamala's problems with her recent dreams, and how something was found when they performed a mapping of her mind.

Ms. Marvel is both a mutant and Inhuman, but her mutant powers never manifested because she was first exposed to Terrigen Mist. However, her mutation still has the possibility of blossoming, but the unknown is whether it will function alongside Ms. Marvel's Inhuman powers, or replace them entirely. Emma alludes to the choice being up to Ms. Marvel, but she isn't worrying about it for now. "If the mutation activates someday, I'll deal with it," Ms. Marvel says. "But I'm not going to risk erasing any other part of me."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel announces new series for Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan's adventures as an X-Man won't end with the conclusion of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant. The same day the final issue released, Marvel announced a follow-up series, titled Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return alongside Sabir Pirzada to co-write the new series. They will be joined by artist Scott Godlewski, who made his Marvel debut in the pages of Alpha Flight, and the returning The New Mutant artist Carlos Gómez, who will provide covers for the new series.

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," Pirzada said. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4 is on sale now.