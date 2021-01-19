My Little Pony and Transformers To Get a Second Crossover Series From IDW This Spring

✖

Following the success of My Little Pony/Transformers: Friendship in Disguise, IDW Publishing today announced plans for a sequel, set to launch in April. The four-part cossover miniseries will bring the fan-favorite Hasbro properties, which previously seemed like one of the more unexpected crossovers in recent years, after the best-selling first installment. As one might expect, the story continues in the vein of the villains trying to blend science and magic in unexpected ways, with the Decepticons plotting to steal magic from Equestria. That isn't the main threat, though, as apparently their attempt to do so unleashes a new threat.

The official announcement for the series calls the new force "a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could’ve imagined." The first issue will come in April from writers James Asmus and Sam Maggs, and artists Jack Lawrence and Casey W. Coller.

"I can't wait to jump back into this world of magical friendships that really is More than Meets the Eye," Maggs said in a statement. "It's such a blast coming up with the most fun (and downright weird) pairings of ponies and 'bots, and I think fans of both series are going to be surprised at what's we've got for them this second time around!"

"The first crossover was about as much fun as I've had in my writing career," said Asmus. "I am hugely delighted that we're not only doing a follow up, but getting to flip the script. In the first series, we got to tell really charming and fun stories by tossing the Autobots and Decepticons into the colorful, magical world of Equestria. But now, dragging dark magic and friendly ponies into the sci-fi world of Cybertron lets us play with brand new tones, toys, and team-ups!"

"We are so excited to work with some amazingly talented writers and artists to bring this marvelous mashup back to comic stores!" added editor Megan Brown. "Just like the previous volume, many creators are contributing stories that are going to bring our favorite ponies to Cybertron and beyond, including returning writers James Asmus, Sam Maggs, Ian Flynn, and returning artists Jack Lawrence, Casey W. Coller, Priscilla Tramontano, and Tony Fleecs — all joined by some new, exciting faces! The creators on this series are exceptional, able to bridge the gap between Autobot and pony to make a colorful, vibrant world. We’re thrilled for everyone (and everypony!) to see what we have in store!"

My Little Pony/Transformers II #1 will be available with multiple variant covers, including Cover A by Tony Fleecs, Cover B by Bethany McGuire-Smith, and two Retailer Incentive editions featuring art by Jon Gray and Anna Malkova, respectively.