Namor Writer Reveals the X-Men's Grim Fate in the Sub-Mariner's Futuristic Story

Fans will get to experience another possible future for the Marvel Universe in Namor: Conquered Shores, a new miniseries from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Pasqual Ferry. The five-issue series is set 100 years in the future and finds a seasoned Namor still ruling over Atlantis, except now global warming and an attack from the Kree have left a large portion of Earth underwater. One of the positives of these postapocalyptic stories is it allows creators to make significant changes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes and other heroes like the X-Men. Unfortunately for the X-Men, Namor: Conquered Shores finds many of them deceased, including Wolverine.

"In my mind, some went to war, many vacated to Arakko or other newer colonies, and I feel the Kree super-weapon took Krakoa et al out of commission," Cantwell told IGN. "The Kree would be smart enough to do that, but also smart enough to use back channel diplomacy with a group increasingly seeing themselves as separate from humanity. So in my mind, a large portion of mutants became isolationists off-world in the ensuing conflict, while some (your favorite mutants) went to fight the Kree and died. Wolverine died. There. I said it. Nightcrawler too. And Strong Guy."

Even with 100 years having past, time has apparently been good to Namor. Much of that can be attributed to his Atlantean DNA, but Conquered Shores will find other familiar heroes still very much active and a part of Namor's story.

"[Namor is] aged and looks seasoned, but he's fit. Atlantean DNA," Cantwell said. "I liken it to Spock in Star Trek. Vulcan lifespans are long. Namor is superhuman above and beyond as well. So he's aged gracefully. The same is true for the handful of other superhumans kicking around. Luke Cage's physiology has helped him hang on, but he looks older than Namor. The same is true with Cap. Jim Hammond is an android so he's in good condition. And Frankenstein's Monster… my new favorite character to write from the Marvel universe… is a very thoughtful and stoic zombie who could theoretically live forever. Also, Namor had to age well; he's so dashing. He's like if an Olympic swimmer were superhuman. His body is a work of athletic perfection."

IGN's first look at Namor: Conquered Shores #1 features Namor reminiscing in Atlantis and Old Man Steve Rogers breaking up a disagreement. Namor will also appear as the antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, portrayed by Tenoch Huerta. The film comes out a month after Conquered Shores hits comic book stores.